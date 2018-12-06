Irish Cup draw: Crues to face Glens with holders Coleraine playing Welders

Tempers flared as three players were sent off in last weekend's game between Glentoran and Crusaders

Crusaders will host Glentoran in the tie of the Irish Cup fifth round while Thursday's draw pitted holders Coleraine against H&W Welders.

Beaten finalists last May, Cliftonville will be at home to Dungannon Swifts with Institute hosting Warrenpoint Town in another all-Premiership tie.

Championship leaders Larne will welcome Newry City with Premiership pacesetters Ballymena United away to Dundela.

Linfield will host Ballyclare Comrades with Glenavon facing Rosemount Rec.

The Greyabbey-based junior club play in the Northern Amateur Football League but now face a trip to Mourneview Park to play the Lurgan Blues - Irish Cup winners as recently as 2016.

Ards, the other Premiership club in the draw, will be at home to Carrick Rangers who dropped to the Championship at the end of last season.

Glentoran and Crusaders played a tempestuous Premiership encounter last weekend as three players were sent off in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis, doing the game as part of an Irish Football Association exchange scheme, dismissed Crues defender Kyle Owens for two yellow card offences.

Then, when a mass brawl developed, Rory Patterson of Crusaders and Glentoran's John McGuigan were also dismissed.

Managers Stephen Baxter and Ronnie McFall both criticised the IFA's decision to use the Latvian official with the Crusaders boss describing the game as "the worst refereeing performance I have seen in 30 years of being in football".

The fifth-round draw will offer Cliftonville a chance to avenge their League Cup quarter-final penalty shootout defeat by Dungannon.

Ties will be played on Saturday, 5 January.