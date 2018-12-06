Marko Arnautovic: West Ham striker out until new year with hamstring injury

Marko Arnautovic was substituted before half-time against Cardiff

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has been ruled out for a month with the hamstring injury he suffered in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cardiff.

The Austria international will miss the Christmas period, although he could be available for the FA Cup third round tie against Birmingham in January.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in 13 league appearances this season.

"Arnautovic has a muscle injury," said West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini. "He'll probably be out for around one month."

West Ham take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday.