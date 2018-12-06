Celtic's Ryan Christie is Premiership player of month for November

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic's Ryan Christie has been named November's Premiership player of the month.

Ryan Christie has been named Scottish Premiership player of the month after the midfielder cemented his place in the Celtic and Scotland sides.

The 23-year-old started five games for his club and two for his country during November, scoring twice.

He helped Celtic end the month unbeaten in five games in both the Premiership and Europa League, only Livingston denying them a win with a 0-0 draw.

Christie has since scored the winner in the League Cup final against Aberdeen.

Afterwards, he told BBC Scotland that before he became a regular in the side in October, and signed a new contract, he thought he might have to leave Celtic in search of first-team football next summer.

He has now scored six goals in his last nine appearances for the Scottish champions.