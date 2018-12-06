Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss unhappy with Burnley tackling

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp criticises Burnley tackling after Liverpool win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanted more protection for his players from the officials in the win at Burnley - a game in which Joe Gomez was injured.

The England defender damaged his ankle in a challenge with Burnley's Ben Mee.

Klopp, who raised concerns with fourth official Mike Dean during the game, said "the injury threat was massive" from slide tackles on a wet surface.

"Joe's injured and probably not only a little bit," said Klopp after the 3-1 win at Turf Moor.

Gomez, one of only four survivors from the side that beat Everton on Sunday, had to be carried off in the first half.

The 21-year-old has become a key part of Klopp's side, playing in 13 of Liverpool's 15 league games this season.

Klopp, whose side are two points behind leaders Manchester City, added: "We won the game but the challenges from the beginning, the sliding tackling on that wet ground, I really think the referee should have said something earlier.

"The injury threat is massive. That was hard.

"You get the ball, nice, but it's like bowling because you get the player as well. It happened four or five times.

"The first three or four challenges everybody likes it. I know that. It's part of football but it lead to the situation. Ok, no foul but Joe Gomez is injured."

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche praises Burnley mentality despite defeat

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his side produced some "excellent" challenges during the game.

"I thought some of the timing of the challenges were superb. That's part of that front-foot mentality," he said.

"You've got to win the ball, you've got to challenge against these boys.

"You've got to put a marker on the game - not only with good tackles, but also with good play."