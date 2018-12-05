Copa del Rey: Denis Suarez scores twice as Barcelona reach last 16

Suarez made just his eighth appearance of the season and has been linked with a move away from Barcelona

Denis Suarez struck twice as holders Barcelona beat Cultural Leonesa 4-1 to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The midfielder, 24, scored in each half as Barca completed a 5-1 aggregate win over the third-tier outfit.

Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring before Suarez and Malcom struck before the break for the La Liga leaders.

Sene pulled one back before Suarez, who had not scored since November 2017, sealed victory following an assist by debutant Riqui Puig.

Summer signing Malcom claimed just his second Barca goal but appeared to suffer a late injury, with Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha already sidelined.

Ivan Rakitic, who made the first three goals before being replaced by Sergio Busquets at half-time, captained a much-rotated side as Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique before Saturday's Catalan derby against Espanyol.