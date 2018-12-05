Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock fans 'allowed to dream' after going top

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: The goals that put Kilmarnock top of the Premiership

Kilmarnock supporters are "allowed to dream" after their side rose to the top of the Scottish Premiership, says manager Steve Clarke.

Two Greg Stewart goals earned a victory over Livingston which, coupled with Rangers and Celtic dropping points, meant they moved to the summit.

However, manager Clarke is not getting carried before the trip to face champions Celtic on Saturday.

"It doesn't mean anything does it, it's only December," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's nice for the supporters - they can go to their work tomorrow happy - but for us it's back to business to get the lads ready for a nice easy one on Saturday at Celtic Park."

Clarke has yet to lose to the Parkhead club in four matches between the sides, while his team have lost just once in 11 games, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

But with five games in 13 days, he admits he will not be having a restful night.

"I won't sleep very well tonight," he said. "So I'll probably go home and watch the Motherwell-Celtic game instead and have an early look before the weekend.

"Normally after a night take game it's three o'clock in the morning - if I can get to sleep before that I'll be happy. The life of a football manager, eh."

'I'll do Killie socks' - reaction