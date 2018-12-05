Rangers face Uefa charges over pitch invader and bottle-throwing incident

A supporter ran on to the Ibrox pitch during Rangers' Europa League draw with Villarreal

Rangers have been charged by Uefa after a fan ran on to the pitch at Ibrox during last month's Europa League draw with Villarreal.

The fan was arrested and plead guilty to a charge of breach of the peace.

The Scottish Premiership club have also been charged by European football's governing body for a separate bottle-throwing incident.

Uefa says the case will be "dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 13 December".

Steven Gerrard's side play their final group game the same day.

Rangers are third in Group G, a point behind Villarreal and second-placed Rapid Vienna. They conclude their group campaign with a trip to the Austrian outfit.