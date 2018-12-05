Manchester United: Disabled fans want netting to protect them from missiles

Netting was placed in front of visiting Juventus fans seated above the section for disabled Manchester United supporters at Old Trafford during a recent Champions League tie

Disabled Manchester United fans have called for netting to be put up at Old Trafford to protect them from missiles hurled by away fans.

The disabled supporters' section is below where visiting fans are housed.

Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association (MUSDA) says flares, bottles filled with urine, coins and pies thrown by travelling supporters have landed in their section.

Netting was used for Champions League games against Juventus and Young Boys.

Now MUSDA is pressing to make that permanent.

A recent fans' forum meeting was told: "If granted, it would come as a great relief to all those who have suffered over the years from the various items that have been thrown in our direction."

It is understood the club have the procedure under review and are making decisions on a case-by-case basis.