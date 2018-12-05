Derry City: Candystripes boss Declan Devine makes trio of signings

Cherrie has played against Derry during his spell with Bray Wanderers

Derry City boss Declan Devine has made his first three signings in his second stint as Candystripes' manager.

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie joins alongside defenders Ciaran Coll and Ally Gilchrist.

The club have also announced that NI Under-21 international Jamie McDonagh intends to remain at the Brandywell.

The team will have a new look next season with multiple departures from the club since Kenny Shiels was sacked as manager in October.

Cherrie, 35, spent last season with league runners-up Cork City but made only seven appearances.

He is set to challenge for Derry's number one jersey given that long-time keeper Gerard Doherty is set to leave the club after two spells and over 400 appearances for the Candystripes.

Derry finished eighth in a disappointing domestic campaign during which they conceded 70 goals, more than they had in any other season in the League of Ireland.

Versatile defender Coll was a regular feature at the back during Finn Harps promotion-winning campaign in 2018 while centre-back Gilchrist left Shamrock Rovers at the end of the season having made 13 appearances for the Tallaght side.

Following the most recent campaign, Derry have parted ways with a number of players who had become fixtures of their starting team, including brothers Rory and Ronan Hale, Aaron McEneff, Nick Low, Gavin Peers, Eric Grimes, Dan Seaborne and Ben Fisk.

McDonagh, another regular starter last season, has opted to stay with the club that he joined from Sligo Rovers at the end of he 2017 campaign.

Despite guiding the Candystripes to the FAI Cup in 2012, Devine was dismissed at the end of the campaign after the side failed to secure a European spot.

Since being announced as successor to Shiels' in November, the Derry native said he had learned from the mistakes of his first managerial tenure.