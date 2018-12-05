EFL Trophy - Second Round
Newcastle United U211Macclesfield1
Newcastle United U21 win 5-3 on penalties

Sol Campbell loses first game in charge as Macclesfield Town beaten by Newcastle Under-21s

Sol Campbell
Campbell won the Premier League twice with Arsenal

Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell's first game ended in defeat as the Silkmen lost a penalty shootout for the first time in their history.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in normal time against Newcastle Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, but lost 5-3 on penalties.

Former England defender Campbell, 44, was appointed by League Two's bottom club last week.

His managerial bow came in front of a crowd of 1,126 at St James' Park.

"It's not a culture shock for me at all," said Campbell. "I like this football, I get this football.

"You still can play good football in League Two - that's the way forward, really."

The former Arsenal and Tottenham centre-back, who has taken over at a team bottom of League Two, added: "As long as the players see I am in there and I'm going to get my hands dirty, hopefully they'll respond to that and say, 'He's in there as well' because we want to stay up, we want to push up the league and we are more than capable of doing that.

"We have just got to be focused and keep on. They are cup finals every weekend."

Elias Sorensen put the Magpies ahead in the 23rd minute lead before Scott Wilson took the tie to penalties with an equaliser six minutes from time.

Newcastle moved into the last 16 after keeper Nathan Harker made the decisive save to keep out Ben Stephens' penalty as Macc's run of nine successive penalty victories came to end.

Elsewhere, another new boss - Wally Downes - was present to see his new AFC Wimbledon side beaten 2-1 by Chelsea's U21 side and exit the competition.

Having gone 2-0 down after goals by Charlie Brown and Daishawn Redan, the Dons pulled a goal back through Anthony Wordsworth, who was later sent off.

Peterborough United returned from the long trip to Devon with a 2-0 victory over Exeter, Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings scoring the goals, while Dom Telford earned Bury a 1-0 away win at Mansfield.

There was a double boost for Sunderland as they overcame Notts County 2-0 at the Stadium of Light and Duncan Watmore was involved on his return from a long-term lay-off.

Watmore provided the cross that was turned into his own net by Daniel Jones, and Jerome Sinclair scored the second from the spot to settle the tie.

Barnsley and Manchester City's U21s shared six goals in their game, trading the lead several times before the youngsters squeaked through 5-3 on penalties.

Northampton progressed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Cambridge, as did Accrington Stanley following a 2-2 finish against Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham triumphed in a sudden-death shootout, beating Newport County 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Line-ups

Newcastle United U21

  • 29Harker
  • 59Walters
  • 39O'ConnorBooked at 22mins
  • 53Watts
  • 33Gibson
  • 47Longstaff
  • 52Bailey
  • 54AllanSubstituted forLongeloat 66'minutes
  • 37Roberts
  • 60WilsonSubstituted forToureat 74'minutes
  • 51SorensenSubstituted forSangareat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 32Huuhtanen
  • 40Longelo
  • 44Sangare
  • 55Toure
  • 58Nunez-Cumbreras

Macclesfield

  • 1O'Hara
  • 19PearsonSubstituted forStephensat 76'minutes
  • 4Lowe
  • 6Grimes
  • 14Welch-HayesBooked at 90mins
  • 22ArthurBooked at 65mins
  • 16NapaSubstituted forPonticelliat 58'minutes
  • 18Maycock
  • 17Evans
  • 9Wilson
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kelleher
  • 7Durrell
  • 10Smith
  • 11Lloyd
  • 15Stephens
  • 23Whitaker
  • 26Ponticelli
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
1,126

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastle United U21Away TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away9

