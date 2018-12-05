EFL Trophy - Second Round
Port Vale4Stoke City U210

Port Vale 4-0 Stoke City: 11 arrests in rare Potteries derby

Vale Park
Stoke fans behind the goal made up around half of the 7,940 attendance at Vale Park

Police made 11 arrests and condemned the "despicable behaviour by a large number of fans" as Port Vale thrashed Stoke City under-21 4-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Staffordshire Police had described the match beforehand as their biggest footballing operation for 10 years.

"Considerable damage" was caused to the away end at Vale Park.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones said his officers faced "shocking levels of hostility".

It had been the first Potteries derby since February 2002 and almost 4,000 Stoke fans swelled the attendance to 7,940, with more than 150 police officers deployed.

"A very challenging op having to deal with mindless violence, disorder & damage," tweeted assistant chief constable Emma Barnett.

Damage was caused to seats and toilets, while windows were broken at Port Vale's stadium.

The 11 people arrested were all from the north of Staffordshire, aged between 18 and 61, and detained for a mixture of public order and violence offences.

"There was some despicable behaviour by a large number of fans," said Jones. "We will start a post match investigation and I will be relentless in pursuing every single person involved.

"I expect there to be more arrests in the coming days as we examine CCTV coverage and gather evidence of the crimes committed."

Tom Pope and Luke Hannant goals and Cristian Montano's double settled the match as Port Vale progressed to the last 16 of the competition.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 1Brown
  • 2GibbonsBooked at 88mins
  • 15Smith
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 21VassellBooked at 32mins
  • 6Kay
  • 11HannantSubstituted forKanuat 71'minutes
  • 22ConlonSubstituted forMillerat 81'minutes
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 3MontañoSubstituted forDoddsat 60'minutes
  • 9Pope

Substitutes

  • 4Joyce
  • 10Miller
  • 12Hornby
  • 17Kanu
  • 19Dodds
  • 24Whitfield
  • 25Hardcastle

Stoke City U21

  • 29Haugaard
  • 48ThandiBooked at 31mins
  • 53WaraBooked at 38mins
  • 37Collins
  • 12TymonSubstituted forNiakateat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 31Verlinden
  • 33Sorensen
  • 41WaddingtonSubstituted forDunwoodyat 60'minutes
  • 44JarvisSubstituted forPembertonat 84'minutes
  • 34Shenton
  • 26Campbell

Substitutes

  • 39Gyollai
  • 40Niakate
  • 42Kyeremateng
  • 49Dunwoody
  • 50Pemberton
  • 54Stanton
  • 56Twyford
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
7,940

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamStoke City U21
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th December 2018

  • Port ValePort Vale4Stoke City U21Stoke City U210
  • Chelsea U21Chelsea U212WimbledonAFC Wimbledon1
  • Newcastle United U21Newcastle United U211MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town1
    Newcastle United U21 win 5-3 on penalties
  • ExeterExeter City0PeterboroughPeterborough United2
  • BarnsleyBarnsley3Manchester City U21Manchester City U213
    Manchester City U21 win 5-3 on penalties
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley2Lincoln CityLincoln City2
    Accrington Stanley win 4-2 on penalties
  • CambridgeCambridge United1NorthamptonNorthampton Town1
    Northampton Town win 4-2 on penalties
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town1NewportNewport County1
    Cheltenham Town win 7-6 on penalties
  • MansfieldMansfield Town0BuryBury1
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth2Arsenal U21Arsenal U211
  • SunderlandSunderland2Notts CountyNotts County0

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland32104138
2Stoke City U2131203216
3Carlisle311156-14
4Morecambe300336-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale32106337
2Bury32016426
3Leicester City U21302156-14
4Fleetwood301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington32018536
2Macclesfield311168-25
3Blackpool31117704
4West Bromwich Albion U21310245-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury32109278
2Manchester City U2132106247
3Crewe310269-33
4Tranmere3003311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33005149
2Walsall32016426
3Middlesbrough U21310225-33
4Burton300314-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley32105328
2Oldham32018536
3Everton U21302145-12
4Bradford301237-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle United U2133008359
2Notts County310256-13
3Doncaster310257-23
4Grimsby310246-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mansfield33007439
2Lincoln City302145-13
3Scunthorpe302134-13
4Wolverhampton Wanderers U21302134-13

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth33008269
2Tottenham Hotspur U2131117434
3Gillingham310229-73
4Crawley301224-22

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32018446
2Southend32016336
3Colchester310235-23
4Southampton U21310227-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2132019366
2Newport32015146
3Swindon32014406
4Plymouth3003010-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter32104048
2Bristol Rovers32014226
3Yeovil31114224
4West Ham United U21300308-80

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32018626
2Arsenal U2132018716
3Forest Green31116424
4Coventry301216-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd32017256
2Northampton32014226
3Wycombe320134-16
4Fulham U21300317-60

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea City U21320125-36
2Wimbledon31116335
3Charlton311110374
4Stevenage3102512-73

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32016336
2Peterborough31207615
3Brighton and Hove Albion U2131116605
4MK Dons301259-42
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you