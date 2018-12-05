Port Vale 4-0 Stoke City: 11 arrests in rare Potteries derby

Stoke fans behind the goal made up around half of the 7,940 attendance at Vale Park

Police made 11 arrests and condemned the "despicable behaviour by a large number of fans" as Port Vale thrashed Stoke City under-21 4-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Staffordshire Police had described the match beforehand as their biggest footballing operation for 10 years.

"Considerable damage" was caused to the away end at Vale Park.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones said his officers faced "shocking levels of hostility".

It had been the first Potteries derby since February 2002 and almost 4,000 Stoke fans swelled the attendance to 7,940, with more than 150 police officers deployed.

"A very challenging op having to deal with mindless violence, disorder & damage," tweeted assistant chief constable Emma Barnett.

Damage was caused to seats and toilets, while windows were broken at Port Vale's stadium.

The 11 people arrested were all from the north of Staffordshire, aged between 18 and 61, and detained for a mixture of public order and violence offences.

"There was some despicable behaviour by a large number of fans," said Jones. "We will start a post match investigation and I will be relentless in pursuing every single person involved.

"I expect there to be more arrests in the coming days as we examine CCTV coverage and gather evidence of the crimes committed."

Tom Pope and Luke Hannant goals and Cristian Montano's double settled the match as Port Vale progressed to the last 16 of the competition.