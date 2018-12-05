Newry City: Former Portadown great Vinny Arkins joins club as forwards coach

Dublin-born Arkins played for Portadown between 1997 and 2006.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen hopes his players can benefit from working with "one of the best strikers to ever play in this league" following the appointment of Vinny Arkins as forwards coach.

Former Portadown striker Arkins scored 248 goals during nine years at Shamrock Park.

He briefly returned to his former club in 2016 to coach the first team on an interim basis.

Newry sit 11th in the Premiership.

Arkins joined Portadown having previously played for Notts County, Dundee United and several clubs in the Republic of Ireland.

During his time in the Irish Premiership he was widely regarded as one of the league's best goalscorers.

"Vinny will add something different in an area where we need to improve on," said Mullen on Monday.

Newry, who gained promotion through a play-off win over Carrick Rangers in May, are the league's lowest scorers with just 13 league goals so far in a season in which no player has managed to find the back of the net more than twice.

"The story of Newry's rise through the leagues has been fantastic," said Arkins.

"I would love to help Newry consolidate a strong position in the Premiership where they belong."

City travel to take on Dungannon Swifts, who sit just one point ahead of them, on Saturday.