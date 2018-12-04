Match ends, Amiens 0, Monaco 2.
Amiens 0-2 Monaco: Radamel Falcao double lifts Thierry Henry's side out of bottom three
Monaco moved out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone as two Radamel Falcao penalties gave them victory at Amiens.
The Colombia striker, who had missed twice from the spot this season, made no mistake after Emil Krafth fouled Benoit Badiashile.
Bakaye Dibassy was sent off for a foul on Falcao late on, before Falcao scored again in stoppage time.
Thierry Henry's Monaco have now won two of their past three games to climb to 17th in the table.
Line-ups
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 4Krafth
- 2Gouano
- 3AdénonBooked at 90mins
- 12DibassyBooked at 90mins
- 6MonconduitBooked at 54mins
- 17BlinSubstituted forBodmerat 73'minutes
- 10Mendoza
- 8de Lima
- 5GnahoreSubstituted forSegarelat 80'minutes
- 11OteroSubstituted forGhoddosat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ghoddos
- 16Dreyer
- 19El Hajjam
- 20Timite
- 24Bodmer
- 25Lefort
- 33Segarel
Monaco
- 16BenaglioBooked at 90mins
- 18Pierre Gabriel
- 25Glik
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 24Raggi
- 15Aït BennasserBooked at 86mins
- 39Henrichs
- 8TielemansBooked at 60mins
- 28Tuncará Gomes
- 20ChadliSubstituted forMassengoat 74'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 5Jemerson
- 35Isidor
- 36Diop
- 40Badiashile
- 41Biancone
- 42Massengo
- 43Thuram-Ulien
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
- Attendance:
- 11,048
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Amiens 0, Monaco 2.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 0, Monaco 2. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Régis Gurtner (Amiens) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Monaco. Pelé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Diego Benaglio (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Radamel Falcao (Monaco) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) is shown the red card.
Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Booking
Khaled Adénon (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).
Han-Noah Massengo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).
Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Khaled Adénon (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit following a set piece situation.
Prince (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Offside, Amiens. Thomas Monconduit tries a through ball, but Saman Ghoddos is caught offside.
Ganso (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelé (Monaco).
Foul by Stanley Segarel (Amiens).
Ronael Pierre Gabriel (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Prince (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khaled Adénon.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Stanley Segarel replaces Eddy Gnahore.
Offside, Monaco. Kamil Glik tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.
Khaled Adénon (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelé (Monaco).
Prince (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Attempt saved. Pelé (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Foul by Mathieu Bodmer (Amiens).