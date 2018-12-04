Amiens 0-2 Monaco: Radamel Falcao double lifts Thierry Henry's side out of bottom three

From the section

Radamel Falcao (centre) has scored seven goals this season for Monaco

Monaco moved out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone as two Radamel Falcao penalties gave them victory at Amiens.

The Colombia striker, who had missed twice from the spot this season, made no mistake after Emil Krafth fouled Benoit Badiashile.

Bakaye Dibassy was sent off for a foul on Falcao late on, before Falcao scored again in stoppage time.

Thierry Henry's Monaco have now won two of their past three games to climb to 17th in the table.