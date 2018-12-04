League Cup: Linfield beat Portadown with injury-time winner to reach last four
Jordan Stewart hit an injury-time winner to give Linfield a 2-1 victory over Portadown and send them through to the League Cup semi-finals.
The winger was on hand at the back post to score from close range in the 91st-minute to set up a last-four tie against holders Dungannon Swifts.
The Blues took the lead when Michael O'Connor scored in the seventh minute.
Ryan Carmichael equalised for the Championship side and extra-time was looming until Stewart's late winner.
