League Cup: Linfield beat Portadown with injury-time winner to reach last four

Michael O'Connor opened the scoring for Linfield in the seventh minute

Jordan Stewart hit an injury-time winner to give Linfield a 2-1 victory over Portadown and send them through to the League Cup semi-finals.

The winger was on hand at the back post to score from close range in the 91st-minute to set up a last-four tie against holders Dungannon Swifts.

The Blues took the lead when Michael O'Connor scored in the seventh minute.

Ryan Carmichael equalised for the Championship side and extra-time was looming until Stewart's late winner.

More to follow.