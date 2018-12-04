League Cup: Linfield beat Portadown with injury-time winner to reach last four

  • From the section Irish
Michael O'Connor opened the scoring for Linfield in the seventh minute
Michael O'Connor opened the scoring for Linfield in the seventh minute

Jordan Stewart hit an injury-time winner to give Linfield a 2-1 victory over Portadown and send them through to the League Cup semi-finals.

The winger was on hand at the back post to score from close range in the 91st-minute to set up a last-four tie against holders Dungannon Swifts.

The Blues took the lead when Michael O'Connor scored in the seventh minute.

Ryan Carmichael equalised for the Championship side and extra-time was looming until Stewart's late winner.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you