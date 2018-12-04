Rafinha: Barcelona midfielder out for six months after knee surgery

Rafinha
Rafinha has won two La Liga titles and one Champions League with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been ruled out for about six months after having knee surgery.

Rafinha tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during last month's draw with Atletico Madrid.

It is his third serious knee injury, after tearing the ACL in his right knee in 2015 and missing seven months with a meniscus injury in 2017.

The Brazilian, 25, has played five La Liga matches and two Champions League games this season.

