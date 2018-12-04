Eduardo Berizzo: Athletic Bilbao sack manager after eight months

Eduardo Berizzo
Athletic Bilbao picked up just 11 points from their first 14 matches of the season under Eduardo Berizzo

Athletic Bilbao have sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo after eight months in charge.

The Argentine, 49, was named Athletic manager in May, having been sacked by Sevilla in December 2017 just a week after he returned from cancer surgery.

Athletic are 18th in La Liga having not won since the opening day of the season.

The club's youth team coach Gaizka Garitano has been named as Berizzo's replacement.

