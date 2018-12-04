Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea defender signs new contract until 2022

Cesar Azpilicueta won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new four-year deal, extending his stay at the club to 2022.

The 29-year-old Spain international has made 298 appearances since arriving from Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2012.

Azpilicueta, who has won the Premier League twice with Chelsea, has captained the Stamford Bridge side in the league this season.

"Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans," he said.

"Every time I go on the pitch I try do my best. Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Azpilicueta's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 after he signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension in 2016.

Club director Maria Granovskaia added: "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years.

"His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad's most influential players.

"This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success."

Cesar Azpilicueta tweet reading: &amp;quot;Delighted to be a blue until 2022. Since I arrived in 2012, my desire has been always to give my best and fight for this club, and now more than ever, I feel the responsibility to bring more success to this family. We will keep the blue flag flying high.&amp;quot;

