Aberdeen 3-2 Livingston: Lewis Ferguson overhead kick secures late Dons victory
Lewis Ferguson's stoppage-time overhead kick gave Aberdeen a dramatic win over Livingston which saw them move into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.
The home side missed a host of second-half opportunities before Ferguson struck at the death.
Niall McGinn volleyed in Sam Cosgrove's cross to put Aberdeen in front early on.
But some calamitous defending helped Livingston go 2-1 in-front with Scott Pittman and Jack McMillan both scoring.
Cosgrove's emphatic equaliser after the break restored parity and allowed Ferguson to net the acrobatic winner, his second such goal of the season.
The result means Aberdeen are up to sixth, while Livingston drop to seventh.
Ferguson is Dons' talisman again
Ferguson is creating a reputation for himself as Aberdeen's go-to man. Vital goals late in games against both Kilmarnock and Rangers have given Derek McInnes' side crucial victories, and so it was the case again at Pittodrie.
As a late corner was swung in the ball bounced in Ferguson's path, and he showed sublime technique and composure beyond his 19 years to acrobatically find the back of the net and send the Aberdeen faithful into raptures.
It was much needed as Aberdeen had, in the second half at least, missed chance after chance as they pressed for victory. Andrew Considine exemplifying their profligacy as he inexplicably nodded wide from 6 yards with the goal at his mercy, but he was not the only one.
Stevie May, Cosgrove, McGinn and Scott McKenna all squandered good chances from inside the box.
Cosgrove did grab the equaliser just before the hour mark, lashing in from close range after substitute Connor McLennan whipped the ball in from the right, and it was Cosgrove's own cross which teed up McGinn to brilliantly volley in the opener after 9 minutes.
But if there is one thing we know about Livingston, it is they never give up and they battled back to lead at the break, albeit thanks to some generous Aberdeen defending.
Considine allowed a long ball to bounce, Scott Sibbald snuck in behind but was denied by Joe Lewis, only for the rebound to fall to Pittman, whose low strike hit a desperately lunging Considine and looped into the empty net.
And for Livingston's second McGinn was shrugged off the ball in his own half by Dolly Menga, who moved it to Pittman and then onto McMillan who showed great composure to skid the ball across Lewis and into the far corner.
It was all too easy for the visitors on both occasions, but after weathering an early storm Livingston once again demonstrated their immense character, and quality to boot.
But in the end the visitors could not get out of their own half after the break, failing to register a shot on target, and eventually succumbing to Ferguson's spectacular winner.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 4Considine
- 5McKenna
- 29Lowe
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 10McGinnSubstituted forBallat 90+5'minutes
- 17MaySubstituted forAndersonat 87'minutes
- 15WrightSubstituted forMcLennanat 45'minutes
- 16CosgroveBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 7Forrester
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 20Cerny
- 21Ball
- 25Anderson
- 27McLennan
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26HalkettBooked at 6mins
- 4Lithgow
- 2McMillanBooked at 56mins
- 8Pittman
- 7JacobsSubstituted forLawlessat 58'minutes
- 6Byrne
- 10Sibbald
- 45MengaSubstituted forHamiltonat 68'minutes
- 19BurnsSubstituted forRobinsonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hardie
- 11Cadden
- 15Lawless
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 30Hamilton
- 33Lawson
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 12,252
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Livingston 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dominic Ball replaces Niall McGinn.
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 3, Livingston 2. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Bruce Anderson replaces Stevie May.
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack Hamilton replaces Dolly Menga.
Attempt saved. Stevie May (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Bobby Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Steven Lawless replaces Keaghan Jacobs.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 2, Livingston 2. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.
Max Lowe (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jack McMillan (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.