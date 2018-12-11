Aberdeen 3-2 Livingston: Lewis Ferguson overhead kick secures late Dons victory

Lewis Ferguson scored a late winner to secure victory

Lewis Ferguson's stoppage-time overhead kick gave Aberdeen a dramatic win over Livingston which saw them move into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

The home side missed a host of second-half opportunities before Ferguson struck at the death.

Niall McGinn volleyed in Sam Cosgrove's cross to put Aberdeen in front early on.

But some calamitous defending helped Livingston go 2-1 in-front with Scott Pittman and Jack McMillan both scoring.

Cosgrove's emphatic equaliser after the break restored parity and allowed Ferguson to net the acrobatic winner, his second such goal of the season.

The result means Aberdeen are up to sixth, while Livingston drop to seventh.

Ferguson is Dons' talisman again

Ferguson is creating a reputation for himself as Aberdeen's go-to man. Vital goals late in games against both Kilmarnock and Rangers have given Derek McInnes' side crucial victories, and so it was the case again at Pittodrie.

As a late corner was swung in the ball bounced in Ferguson's path, and he showed sublime technique and composure beyond his 19 years to acrobatically find the back of the net and send the Aberdeen faithful into raptures.

It was much needed as Aberdeen had, in the second half at least, missed chance after chance as they pressed for victory. Andrew Considine exemplifying their profligacy as he inexplicably nodded wide from 6 yards with the goal at his mercy, but he was not the only one.

Stevie May, Cosgrove, McGinn and Scott McKenna all squandered good chances from inside the box.

Cosgrove did grab the equaliser just before the hour mark, lashing in from close range after substitute Connor McLennan whipped the ball in from the right, and it was Cosgrove's own cross which teed up McGinn to brilliantly volley in the opener after 9 minutes.

But if there is one thing we know about Livingston, it is they never give up and they battled back to lead at the break, albeit thanks to some generous Aberdeen defending.

Considine allowed a long ball to bounce, Scott Sibbald snuck in behind but was denied by Joe Lewis, only for the rebound to fall to Pittman, whose low strike hit a desperately lunging Considine and looped into the empty net.

And for Livingston's second McGinn was shrugged off the ball in his own half by Dolly Menga, who moved it to Pittman and then onto McMillan who showed great composure to skid the ball across Lewis and into the far corner.

It was all too easy for the visitors on both occasions, but after weathering an early storm Livingston once again demonstrated their immense character, and quality to boot.

But in the end the visitors could not get out of their own half after the break, failing to register a shot on target, and eventually succumbing to Ferguson's spectacular winner.