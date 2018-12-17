Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers: Connor Jennings volleys earn tie against Spurs

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers booked an FA Cup tie at home to Tottenham as two volleys from Connor Jennings knocked out sixth-tier Southport in their second-round replay.

After a 1-1 draw in their initial meeting at Prenton Park, Jennings put the League Two visitors in front early on, with a fine dipping effort.

He side-footed in another from Jake Caprice's cross just before half-time.

Part-time Southport - ranked 59 places lower in the football pyramid - rallied after half-time but could not score.

Micky Mellon's Tranmere side - who are eighth in the fourth tier - will now host Premier League Spurs in the opening tie of this season's FA Cup third-round weekend on Friday, 4 January.

After Jennings' two terrifically taken goals, they rarely looked in danger of being eliminated by a non-league side while a member of the Football League for the first time since the 1975-76 season.

A lively, sold-out crowd of 5,414 at the Merseyrail Community Stadium saw the two sides, who are separated by merely 21 miles geographically, both push for goals in the second half.

But Tranmere keeper Scott Davies denied the Sandgrounders' Dion Charles with a diving save and Liam Edwards fired narrowly wide for the hosts with their best chance.

Connor Jennings' stunning opening goal was struck sweetly and dipped under the crossbar