Match ends, Blackpool 3, Solihull Moors 2.
Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Motors: Hosts to play Arsenal in FA Cup third-round tie
-
- From the section FA Cup
Blackpool beat non-league side Solihull Moors in extra time to set up a home FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal.
After a goalless draw in the original game, the hosts took a 10th-minute lead through Armand Gnanduillet's volley.
Joe Dodoo steered in a second, but Adi Yussuf pulled one back, glancing in a header from Jamey Osborne's long throw.
Yussuf scored from the spot to make it 2-2 and Osborne hit a post, but Jay Spearing converted a penalty in the 105th minute to send Blackpool through.
The away players were furious with that penalty decision given by referee Andy Haines, after he penalised Osborne's high foot against Gnanduillet.
Solihull Moors, managed by ex-England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are fifth in the National League - two tiers and 45 places below League One side Blackpool.
For the Seasiders, it will now be the second time they will have faced Arsenal this season after losing 2-1 at Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October.
'A proper cup game' - what they said
Blackpool midfielder Jay Spearing, who scored the winner, told BT Sport: "That was a proper FA Cup game. they've come here, gave a great account of themselves, but we got ourselves through and now have Arsenal."
On the penalty he conceded and the winning penalty he later scored: "I felt I took the ball and he has come through, kicked me and gone down. But we dug in and I was confident enough to take the penalty. I have been practising penalties and knew I could put it into the back of the net.
"We've been working hard and Arsenal will be a bit unhappy with this pitch, it is not like the Emirates."
Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips told BT Sport: "They have given us two of the hardest games we've had this season. Full credit to them, they are a good side and I fancy them to go up in the league.
"Our lads showed great spirit, we know they can play better but they put their bodies on the line."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Howard
- 2Daniels
- 6Heneghan
- 16Tilt
- 24Feeney
- 15Thompson
- 8Spearing
- 25GuySubstituted forPritchardat 82'minutes
- 27Bola
- 11DodooSubstituted forDelfounesoat 29'minutesSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 110'minutes
- 21GnanduilletBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 5O'Connor
- 7Delfouneso
- 12Nottingham
- 14Pritchard
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Taylor
- 37Mafoumbi
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 5Daly
- 6GudgerBooked at 43mins
- 3ReckordSubstituted forCarlineat 95'minutes
- 7OsborneBooked at 104mins
- 4Storer
- 8Carter
- 9YussufBooked at 67minsSubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
- 19WrightSubstituted forMaxwellat 105'minutes
- 10HyltonSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carline
- 14Thomas
- 15Flowers
- 17Maxwell
- 18Murphy
- 22O'Keeffe
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 1,441
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away20
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Blackpool 3, Solihull Moors 2.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alex Gudger.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Armand Gnanduillet.
Attempt missed. Jordan Murphy (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
George Carline (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors).
Attempt missed. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. John O'Sullivan replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
Attempt missed. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. George Carline (Solihull Moors) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Storer with a cross.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
George Carline (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Carline (Solihull Moors).
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Blackpool 3, Solihull Moors 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Daniel Wright.
First Half Extra Time ends, Blackpool 3, Solihull Moors 2.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Solihull Moors 2. Jay Spearing (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alex Gudger.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors).
Attempt saved. Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Spearing with a cross.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jamey Osborne.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tyrone Williams.
Attempt blocked. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamey Osborne.
Attempt blocked. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Murphy.
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.