Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Motors: Hosts to play Arsenal in FA Cup third-round tie

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup highlights: Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors

Blackpool beat non-league side Solihull Moors in extra time to set up a home FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal.

After a goalless draw in the original game, the hosts took a 10th-minute lead through Armand Gnanduillet's volley.

Joe Dodoo steered in a second, but Adi Yussuf pulled one back, glancing in a header from Jamey Osborne's long throw.

Yussuf scored from the spot to make it 2-2 and Osborne hit a post, but Jay Spearing converted a penalty in the 105th minute to send Blackpool through.

The away players were furious with that penalty decision given by referee Andy Haines, after he penalised Osborne's high foot against Gnanduillet.

Solihull Moors, managed by ex-England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are fifth in the National League - two tiers and 45 places below League One side Blackpool.

For the Seasiders, it will now be the second time they will have faced Arsenal this season after losing 2-1 at Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October.

Blackpool, eighth in League One, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round last season

'A proper cup game' - what they said

Blackpool midfielder Jay Spearing, who scored the winner, told BT Sport: "That was a proper FA Cup game. they've come here, gave a great account of themselves, but we got ourselves through and now have Arsenal."

On the penalty he conceded and the winning penalty he later scored: "I felt I took the ball and he has come through, kicked me and gone down. But we dug in and I was confident enough to take the penalty. I have been practising penalties and knew I could put it into the back of the net.

"We've been working hard and Arsenal will be a bit unhappy with this pitch, it is not like the Emirates."

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips told BT Sport: "They have given us two of the hardest games we've had this season. Full credit to them, they are a good side and I fancy them to go up in the league.

"Our lads showed great spirit, we know they can play better but they put their bodies on the line."