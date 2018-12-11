Newport 4-0 Wrexham: Home side set up Leicester tie after FA Cup replay victory

Newport and Wrexham drew 0-0 in the initial tie to set up this replay

Newport will host Premier League Leicester City in the FA Cup third round after an emphatic 4-0 win over 10-man Wrexham in an all-Welsh affair.

Luke Young's early red card for a dangerous tackle on Mickey Demetriou set the tone for the second-round tie.

And the hosts capitalised after the interval with Padraig Amond's header putting them in charge.

Jamille Matt's placed effort, a Mark Carrington own goal and Dan Butler's left-footed drive completed the win.

It proved a sorry night for National League side Wrexham, who held their League Two opponents to a goalless draw in the original tie at the Racecourse Ground.

Once Young had been dismissed they struggled to contain the hosts who had 19 shots during the game.

Newport knocked out Championship side Leeds last term on their way to the fourth round, where they took Tottenham to a replay at Wembley before losing 2-0.

And this season's televised third-round fixture against Claude Puel's Leicester side is expected to generate more than £200,000 for the club.