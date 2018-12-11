Match ends, Newport County 4, Wrexham 0.
Newport 4-0 Wrexham: Home side set up Leicester tie after FA Cup replay victory
Newport will host Premier League Leicester City in the FA Cup third round after an emphatic 4-0 win over 10-man Wrexham in an all-Welsh affair.
Luke Young's early red card for a dangerous tackle on Mickey Demetriou set the tone for the second-round tie.
And the hosts capitalised after the interval with Padraig Amond's header putting them in charge.
Jamille Matt's placed effort, a Mark Carrington own goal and Dan Butler's left-footed drive completed the win.
It proved a sorry night for National League side Wrexham, who held their League Two opponents to a goalless draw in the original tie at the Racecourse Ground.
Once Young had been dismissed they struggled to contain the hosts who had 19 shots during the game.
Newport knocked out Championship side Leeds last term on their way to the fourth round, where they took Tottenham to a replay at Wembley before losing 2-0.
And this season's televised third-round fixture against Claude Puel's Leicester side is expected to generate more than £200,000 for the club.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 2PipeBooked at 56mins
- 3ButlerBooked at 16mins
- 5Franks
- 28DemetriouSubstituted forPringat 75'minutes
- 8DolanSubstituted forLabadieat 66'minutes
- 17BennettSubstituted forWillmottat 51'minutes
- 15Bakinson
- 42Semenyo
- 9Amond
- 11Matt
Substitutes
- 4Labadie
- 7Willmott
- 14M Harris
- 16Sheehan
- 20Pring
- 21Hornby-Forbes
- 30Townsend
Wrexham
- 18LaintonBooked at 16mins
- 13Carrington
- 30Lawlor
- 5PearsonBooked at 16mins
- 3Jennings
- 20Wright
- 7SummerfieldSubstituted forDeverdicsat 70'minutes
- 8YoungBooked at 12mins
- 14Rutherford
- 32GrantSubstituted forFondop-Talomat 79'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 23BeavonSubstituted forHolroydat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dibble
- 9Fondop-Talom
- 10Holroyd
- 17Deverdics
- 22Sargent
- 25Thorn
- 26Beaumont
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 4,143
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 4, Wrexham 0.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 4, Wrexham 0. Dan Butler (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Franks.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Mike Fondop-Talom (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Padraig Amond (Newport County) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Pring (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Mike Fondop-Talom (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Pring (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mike Fondop-Talom (Wrexham).
Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Mike Fondop-Talom (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Mike Fondop-Talom replaces Bobby Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Cameron Pring replaces Mickey Demetriou because of an injury.
Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Newport County).
Nicky Deverdics (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Nicky Deverdics replaces Luke Summerfield.
Attempt saved. Tyreeq Bakinson (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Joss Labadie replaces Matthew Dolan.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mark Carrington, Wrexham. Newport County 3, Wrexham 0.
Fraser Franks (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Wrexham).
Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 2, Wrexham 0. Jamille Matt (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Willmott.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Chris Holroyd replaces Stuart Beavon.
Booking
David Pipe (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Pipe (Newport County).
Luke Summerfield (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Newport County).
James Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Robbie Willmott replaces Scot Bennett.
Attempt missed. Stuart Beavon (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Wrexham 0. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Franks.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Akil Wright.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Bobby Grant (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newport County 0, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Newport County 0, Wrexham 0.
Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
(Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.