Bradford 4-4 Peterborough (2-3 on penalties): Visitors through after incredible cup tie

Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley saved penalties from Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Paul Caddis in the shootout

Peterborough will play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round after edging out Bradford City in a penalty shootout following an incredible cup tie.

It was 4-4 after extra-time as Bradford came back from 2-0 and 3-1 down, before the visitors won 3-2 in a shootout.

Ivan Toney had earlier scored a hat-trick, with a goal from Marcus Maddison for Peterborough.

George Miller had scored twice for Bradford, with David Ball and Paul Caddis also on the scoresheet.

But it was not enough as Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley saved penalties from Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Caddis to take his side into the third round.

How the goals went in

0-1 (Toney, Peterborough - 18 mins) Toney catches out the Bradford defence with a quickly-taken free-kick near the halfway line and it goes over the head of Ben Wilson, although Bradford think the ball was moving when Toney hit it.

Toney catches out the Bradford defence with a quickly-taken free-kick near the halfway line and it goes over the head of Ben Wilson, although Bradford think the ball was moving when Toney hit it. 0-2 (Toney, Peterborough - 20 mins) Two goals in three minutes for Toney when he heads into the net after Maddison's dangerous cross into the box.

Two goals in three minutes for Toney when he heads into the net after Maddison's dangerous cross into the box. 1-2 (Miller, Bradford - 22 mins) Miller reacts quickest after Ball's shot is pushed on to the post and Miller follows up.

Miller reacts quickest after Ball's shot is pushed on to the post and Miller follows up. 1-3 (Maddison, Peterborough - 45 mins) With only seconds remaining in the first half, Maddison restores Peterborough's two-goal advantage. Peterborough's Jason Cummings has a shot well saved by Ben Wilson, but Maddison is waiting at the back post to pounce.

With only seconds remaining in the first half, Maddison restores Peterborough's two-goal advantage. Peterborough's Jason Cummings has a shot well saved by Ben Wilson, but Maddison is waiting at the back post to pounce. 2-3 (Ball, Bradford - 53 mins) Lewis O'Brien's shot is deflected up in the air, Payne tries a bicycle kick and the ball falls to Ball, who scores Bradford's second.

Lewis O'Brien's shot is deflected up in the air, Payne tries a bicycle kick and the ball falls to Ball, who scores Bradford's second. 3-3 (Caddis, Bradford - 58 mins) Defender Paul Caddis makes it level with his first goal for the Bantams when he gets on the end of Ball's cross.

Defender Paul Caddis makes it level with his first goal for the Bantams when he gets on the end of Ball's cross. 4-3 (Miller, Bradford - 72 mins) Payne's corner is headed down by Anthony O'Connor and Miller puts Bradford City in front for the first time.

Payne's corner is headed down by Anthony O'Connor and Miller puts Bradford City in front for the first time. 4-4 (Toney, Peterborough - 84 mins) Toney has his hat-trick as he heads in Marcus Maddison's cross to send the game into extra time.

Peterborough and Bradford drew 2-2 in their first meeting to set up the replay

How the penalty shootout unfolded

1-0 Owen Doyle, Bradford, scores.

Owen Doyle, Bradford, scores. 1-1 Maddison, Peterborough, scores.

Maddison, Peterborough, scores. Saved Bradford's Henry has his effort saved by O'Malley.

Bradford's Henry has his effort saved by O'Malley. Saved Peterborough cannot take advantage as Toney sees his shot saved by Ben Wilson.

Peterborough cannot take advantage as Toney sees his shot saved by Ben Wilson. 2-1 O'Brien, Bradford, scores.

O'Brien, Bradford, scores. 2-2 Matt Godden, Peterborough, scores.

Matt Godden, Peterborough, scores. Saved. Payne's penalty for Bradford is saved by O'Malley.

Payne's penalty for Bradford is saved by O'Malley. 2-3 Jamie Walker. Peterborough scores to put his side ahead for the first time in the shootout.

Jamie Walker. Peterborough scores to put his side ahead for the first time in the shootout. Saved Peterborough win. Caddis had to score for Bradford, but O'Malley saves again to put Peterborough through.