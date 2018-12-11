Match ends, Bradford City 4(2), Peterborough United 4(3).
Bradford 4-4 Peterborough (2-3 on penalties): Visitors through after incredible cup tie
Peterborough will play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round after edging out Bradford City in a penalty shootout following an incredible cup tie.
It was 4-4 after extra-time as Bradford came back from 2-0 and 3-1 down, before the visitors won 3-2 in a shootout.
Ivan Toney had earlier scored a hat-trick, with a goal from Marcus Maddison for Peterborough.
George Miller had scored twice for Bradford, with David Ball and Paul Caddis also on the scoresheet.
But it was not enough as Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley saved penalties from Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Caddis to take his side into the third round.
How the goals went in
- 0-1 (Toney, Peterborough - 18 mins) Toney catches out the Bradford defence with a quickly-taken free-kick near the halfway line and it goes over the head of Ben Wilson, although Bradford think the ball was moving when Toney hit it.
- 0-2 (Toney, Peterborough - 20 mins) Two goals in three minutes for Toney when he heads into the net after Maddison's dangerous cross into the box.
- 1-2 (Miller, Bradford - 22 mins) Miller reacts quickest after Ball's shot is pushed on to the post and Miller follows up.
- 1-3 (Maddison, Peterborough - 45 mins) With only seconds remaining in the first half, Maddison restores Peterborough's two-goal advantage. Peterborough's Jason Cummings has a shot well saved by Ben Wilson, but Maddison is waiting at the back post to pounce.
- 2-3 (Ball, Bradford - 53 mins) Lewis O'Brien's shot is deflected up in the air, Payne tries a bicycle kick and the ball falls to Ball, who scores Bradford's second.
- 3-3 (Caddis, Bradford - 58 mins) Defender Paul Caddis makes it level with his first goal for the Bantams when he gets on the end of Ball's cross.
- 4-3 (Miller, Bradford - 72 mins) Payne's corner is headed down by Anthony O'Connor and Miller puts Bradford City in front for the first time.
- 4-4 (Toney, Peterborough - 84 mins) Toney has his hat-trick as he heads in Marcus Maddison's cross to send the game into extra time.
How the penalty shootout unfolded
- 1-0 Owen Doyle, Bradford, scores.
- 1-1 Maddison, Peterborough, scores.
- Saved Bradford's Henry has his effort saved by O'Malley.
- Saved Peterborough cannot take advantage as Toney sees his shot saved by Ben Wilson.
- 2-1 O'Brien, Bradford, scores.
- 2-2 Matt Godden, Peterborough, scores.
- Saved. Payne's penalty for Bradford is saved by O'Malley.
- 2-3 Jamie Walker. Peterborough scores to put his side ahead for the first time in the shootout.
- Saved Peterborough win. Caddis had to score for Bradford, but O'Malley saves again to put Peterborough through.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 13Wilson
- 38Caddis
- 6O'ConnorBooked at 29mins
- 22Knight-Percival
- 3Chicksen
- 21AkpanSubstituted forHenryat 70'minutes
- 39O'Brien
- 15Mellor
- 10Payne
- 40BallBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDoyleat 87'minutes
- 12MillerSubstituted forColvilleat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 4McGowan
- 9Doyle
- 18Brunker
- 23Wood
- 36Colville
- 48Henry
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 15WardBooked at 89mins
- 16Bennett
- 5Tafazolli
- 3Daniel
- 21MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 4Woodyard
- 8O'HaraSubstituted forWalkerat 79'minutes
- 10DembéléSubstituted forCooperat 64'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 17ToneyBooked at 37mins
- 35CummingsSubstituted forGoddenat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 2Naismith
- 6Walker
- 9Godden
- 11Reed
- 19Cooper
- 23Denton
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 3,486
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away9
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Bradford City 4(2), Peterborough United 4(3).
Penalty saved! Paul Caddis (Bradford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 4(2), Peterborough United 4(3). Jamie Walker (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Jack Payne (Bradford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 4(2), Peterborough United 4(2). Matt Godden (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 4(2), Peterborough United 4(1). Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Karl Henry (Bradford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 4(1), Peterborough United 4(1). Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 4(1), Peterborough United 4. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Bradford City 4, Peterborough United 4.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Bradford City 4, Peterborough United 4.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. George Cooper (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half Extra Time begins Bradford City 4, Peterborough United 4.
First Half Extra Time ends, Bradford City 4, Peterborough United 4.
Paul Caddis (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Cooper (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Cooper (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Luca Colville (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Luca Colville (Bradford City).
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.