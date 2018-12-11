Sunderland 0-1 Walsall: Superb Kinsella effort sees off Black Cats

From the section

Walsall ended Sunderland's 16-game unbeaten run to progress to the third round of the FA Cup

Liam Kinsella's superb goal helped Walsall edge past League One rivals Sunderland in their FA Cup second-round replay.

The 22-year-old fired in at the start of the second half in a game in which the visitors had the better of the few clear-cut chances created.

It ends the Black Cats' 16-game unbeaten run, their previous defeat having come at Burton on 15 September.

Walsall will travel to Bolton in the third round in January.

It was an impressive performance from the Saddlers, who made light of the disparity in resources between the two clubs.

Sunderland, who sit third in League One, boast one of the largest budgets in the division, while Dean Keates has more modest finances at his disposal at the Banks's Stadium.

However, Walsall grew in confidence after a slow start from the hosts.

And only a fine save from Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from Josh Gordon's close-range effort prevented their margin of victory being greater.