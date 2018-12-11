Match ends, Sunderland 0, Walsall 1.
Sunderland 0-1 Walsall: Superb Kinsella effort sees off Black Cats
-
- From the section FA Cup
Liam Kinsella's superb goal helped Walsall edge past League One rivals Sunderland in their FA Cup second-round replay.
The 22-year-old fired in at the start of the second half in a game in which the visitors had the better of the few clear-cut chances created.
It ends the Black Cats' 16-game unbeaten run, their previous defeat having come at Burton on 15 September.
Walsall will travel to Bolton in the third round in January.
It was an impressive performance from the Saddlers, who made light of the disparity in resources between the two clubs.
Sunderland, who sit third in League One, boast one of the largest budgets in the division, while Dean Keates has more modest finances at his disposal at the Banks's Stadium.
However, Walsall grew in confidence after a slow start from the hosts.
And only a fine save from Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from Josh Gordon's close-range effort prevented their margin of victory being greater.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 13O'NienBooked at 74mins
- 12Flanagan
- 15Baldwin
- 3Oviedo
- 8McGeouchSubstituted forCattermoleat 58'minutes
- 27Power
- 7MaguireBooked at 11mins
- 10Honeyman
- 14WatmoreBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMumbaat 78'minutes
- 17SinclairSubstituted forMajaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Loovens
- 5Ozturk
- 6Cattermole
- 16James
- 20Maja
- 25Ruiter
- 37Mumba
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 34Martin
- 5GuthrieBooked at 76mins
- 15Kinsella
- 8Morris
- 30Osbourne
- 3Leahy
- 29Gordon
- 16Ferrier
- 11Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 2Edwards
- 13Dunn
- 17Kouhyar
- 20Johnson
- 26Parker
- 31Ronan
- 32Bates
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,212
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Walsall 1.
Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kieron Morris.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Bali Mumba replaces Duncan Watmore.
Booking
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Booking
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Josh Ginnelly (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Gordon (Walsall) because of an injury.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.
Max Power (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Russell Martin.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Sunderland).
Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Jerome Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole replaces Dylan McGeouch.
Attempt missed. Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 0, Walsall 1. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).