Gerard Doherty: Keeper expected to leave Derry City after 10-year stint

Derry City goalkeeper Gerard Doherty is set to leave the club and appears likely to move to the Irish League.

Club captain Doherty, 37, is believed to have informed Candystripes officials that he feels the time is now right to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Doherty celebrated his testimonial year with Derry this year and helped them win a first trophy in six years as they lifted the EA Sports Cup in September.

However, he didn't play in Kenny Shiels' final two games in charge.

Shiels parted company with Derry immediately after the conclusion of the club's dismal league campaign in late October.

Former manager Declan Devine was later appointed as Shiels' replacement although he faces the task of assembling a much-changed squad for 2019 after several departures.

Doherty will join an exodus which includes Aaron McEneff, who moved to Shamrock Rovers two weeks ago, plus the Hale brothers Ronan and Rory, Nick Low, Gavin Peers, Eric Grimes, Dan Seaborne and Ben Fisk.

Devine is expected to announce a number of new signings later this week.

After beginning his career with Derry City in 1998, Doherty moved to Derby County a year later and had further spells with Welsh clubs The New Saints and Barry Town before returning to the Candystripes in 2008.

He was called up to the Northern Ireland squad in 2011 although he didn't earn a cap and has played more than 400 games for Derry during his second 10-year spell at the club.

Doherty was named club skipper after the sudden death Ryan McBride in March 2017 and he captained Derry in the EA Sports Cup Final triumph over Cobh Ramblers three months ago.