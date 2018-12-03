Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager charged with misconduct for derby celebration

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Klopp apologises for running on pitch after winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct for running on to the pitch after his side's 96th-minute winner against Everton at Anfield.

Klopp ran on to hug goalkeeper Alisson after Divock Origi's bizarre goal in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

Liverpool won 1-0 to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Klopp, who later apologised, has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond.

The German, speaking after Sunday's game, said: "I have to apologise because I didn't want to be disrespectful - but I couldn't stop myself.

"If I could describe how I felt when the goal went in, then I would have control over it. We don't want to look for excuses but that's how it is.

"The plan was not to run. When I chose to stop, I was close to Alisson. He was surprised."

Everton counterpart Marco Silva said he had no issue with Klopp's actions.

"I didn't see Klopp's reaction and if we scored that goal and had been so lucky I might have done the same," said the Portuguese.

"I didn't see any disrespect."

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage said he had "never seen anything like it", while former England defender Danny Mills told 5 live it was "absolutely shocking".