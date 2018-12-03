Scottish FA may block Great Britain women's team at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Scotland, like their English counterparts, are heading to next year's Women's World Cup

The Scottish FA could block plans for a Great Britain women's football team at the next Olympic Games, BBC Scotland has learned.

It was thought a deal had been done after Fifa announced that all four home nations had agreed to allow players to participate at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

But the SFA is to look at the issue again - and could ultimately scupper the agreement.

Frustration is understood to centre around the plan for England to be the nominated nation to send a Team GB for one of the four European places up for grabs - with that process taking place at the World Cup in France next year. But with Scotland having also qualified for the World Cup, some believe that plan to be seriously flawed.

Team GB fielded a women's and men's team at the London 2012 Games but the nations failed to agree to a similar deal for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In October Fifa said: "Fifa has now received written confirmation from the four British associations, confirming their intention to allow a British women's team to try to qualify for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020, and that England will be the nominated country to seek a qualification slot for Tokyo 2020 at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019. This agreement only applies for the women's, and not the men's, team."

The home nations fear the emergence of a Team GB could threaten individual member status within Fifa, despite the governing body saying it would not.

One SFA source, who is against the idea, told BBC Scotland: "There's a determination to prioritise the interests of the Scottish women's national team above everything else."

The SFA say they will not comment on the matter until after their board meeting on Thursday.

The draw for the World Cup takes place on Saturday.