FA Cup: Who scored the best goal of the second round?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best goals from FA Cup second round

It has been a good few days for non-league Southport.

The National League North club earned an FA Cup second-round replay after drawing 1-1 at League Two Tranmere Rovers, they are one win from hosting Tottenham in the third round, and now midfielder Bradley Bauress has won goal of the round.

His stunner from outside the penalty area at Prenton Park attracted 29% of the votes from BBC readers - 6% more than his nearest challenger, Gillingham's Darren Oldaker.

Check out the full results below.