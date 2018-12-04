FA Cup: Who scored the best goal of the second round?
-
- From the section FA Cup
It has been a good few days for non-league Southport.
The National League North club earned an FA Cup second-round replay after drawing 1-1 at League Two Tranmere Rovers, they are one win from hosting Tottenham in the third round, and now midfielder Bradley Bauress has won goal of the round.
His stunner from outside the penalty area at Prenton Park attracted 29% of the votes from BBC readers - 6% more than his nearest challenger, Gillingham's Darren Oldaker.
Check out the full results below.
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.