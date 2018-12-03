FA Cup third-round draw: Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal, Woking v Watford

From the section

Non-league Solihull Moors will host 13-time winners Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup - if they beat League One Blackpool in their second-round replay.

National League North Southport will entertain Tottenham if they beat League Two Tranmere in their replay, while Woking will play Watford.

Holders Chelsea start at home to Nottingham Forest, while Premier League leaders Manchester City host Rotherham.

Liverpool go to Wolves, and Manchester United host Reading.

Ties will take place on the weekend of 4-7 January 2019.

FA Cup third-round draw

Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall v Hull

Gillingham v Cardiff

Brentford v Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln

Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham

Preston v Doncaster

Newcastle v Blackburn

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby

Derby v Southampton

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich

Bristol City v Huddersfield

Wrexham or Newport v Leicester

Fulham v Oldham

Shrewsbury v Stoke

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham

Bournemouth v Brighton

West Ham v Birmingham

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea