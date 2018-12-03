League Cup: 'Far from ideal' time to be playing Linfield - Portadown boss Tipton

Tipton points to bad mistakes as the reason for Portadown's recent poor results

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has admitted it is a "far from ideal" time for his side to be playing Linfield.

The Championship team, who will be without the suspended Kevin Braniff, welcome the Blues to Shamrock Park for a League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

Tipton is looking forward to the game but would have preferred his side to be in the form they were showing earlier in the season.

"We are in the poorest run of form since I came to the club," he said.

"In that respect it's far from ideal to be playing a side as good as Linfield, given the confidence and performance levels of the players.

"I just wish we were playing the free-flowing football and keeping clean sheets like we were doing earlier in the season.

"In saying that, a big match in front of a big crowd could give our young players the boost they need."

Mistakes proving costly

Portadown lost 3-2 at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday, meaning they have won just twice in their last eight matches.

They have dropped to fourth in the Championship, 19 points behind leaders Larne, and Tipton knows what has caused the bad run.

"We are simply making too many mistakes," the former Warrenpoint Town boss continued.

"It's human nature that mistakes will be made and I understand that, but we have got to start making a lot less. On Saturday, for example. we gave away two silly penalties which cost us the match.

"The mistakes have led to us losing matches when we have been on top and that starts to have an impact on the players."

Suspended Braniff a 'huge loss'

Tipton signed for Linfield from Portadown in 2012

Tipton spent two seasons as a player at Linfield under former boss David Jeffrey, but insisted that is not a factor in his preparations for Tuesday's match.

He acknowledged how big a loss Braniff will be, but is confident the young players in his squad will hold no fear of Linfield.

"Linfield is a big game for everyone at the club, so the fact I used to play for them doesn't really matter," Tipton added.

"There's no denying Kevin will be a huge loss for us because he is important to how we play in terms of getting hold of the ball and using his experience.

"But it provides an opportunity for someone else to come in. I have a lot of young players in my squad and that can be a good thing because a lot of them may not be aware of who some of the Linfield players are."

The Blues come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat in the Irish Premiership by Ballymena United, a result which saw United replace Linfield at the top of the table.

David Healy's side have scored 13 goals in their two League Cup ties this season, with Andy Waterworth claiming seven of them.

The winner of Tuesday night's match will play holders Dungannon Swifts in the semi-final.