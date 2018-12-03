Irish Premiership: Carson insists 'nothing has changed' at Coleraine under McAree

Josh Carson joined Coleraine from Linfield in 2017

Coleraine midfielder Josh Carson has insisted that 'nothing has changed' at the club under manager Rodney McAree since he replaced Oran Kearney.

The Bannsiders finished runners-up in the Irish Premiership and won the Irish Cup under Kearney last season.

McAree took over when Kearney became St Mirren manager in early September, but they are 14 points off top after Friday night's defeat at home to Newry City.

"Rodney has the same ethos as Oran in the way he likes to work," said Carson.

Speaking on this week's Irish League Show, the former York City man admitted it was difficult for the club to lose Kearney but believes the players have to take more responsibility for ending their inconsistency and improving results.

"Oran was fantastic with me - he signed me, put faith in me and gave me my chance at the club," he continued.

"When he went it was hard to take for the football club and everyone around it, but Rodney and Oran are both two of the nicest guys on the planet and easy to get along with.

McAree won the League Cup with Dungannon Swifts last season before taking over at Coleraine in September

"Nothing has changed since Rodney came in and Winky [assistant manager William Murphy] is still there helping with training.

"It is us as players who collectively need to be doing more and start getting results."

Coleraine are sitting sixth, having won six and lost four of their 17 league matches, but have played a game less than leaders Ballymena United.

McAree's men are at home to bottom club Ards in their next outing on Saturday.

Carson, who has won four Northern Ireland caps, spent eight years in full-time football with Ipswich Town and York City before signing for Linfield in 2016.

He admitted he struggled to adjust to life in the Irish League at first.

"I was fortunate to get a move across the water and it was hard to go from training every day to training twice a week," he added.

"I always wanted to play in the Irish League but coming back from England was a real shock and it was hard to take.

"But you have to get on with it and muscle through it. The first year was a bedding in process, but now I have got to grips with the league and feel like I am not doing too badly."