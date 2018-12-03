Uefa Nations League: England drawn to face Netherlands in semi-final

England manager Gareth Southgate sat next to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman at the draw in Dublin

England will play the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Uefa Nations League on 6 June 2019 at Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.

Hosts Portugal face Switzerland on 5 June at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

The final will be played on 9 June, with the third-place play-off game taking place the same day.

The winner of the tournament will receive £6.67m in prize money while the fourth placed nation will earn around £4m.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the last four of the Nations League by topping a group containing Croatia and Spain.

Switzerland pipped Belgium to top spot in their group by virtue of their superior head-to-head record, beating them 5-2 in their final game.

European champions Portugal progressed at the expense of Poland and Italy, and the Netherlands qualified with a 90th-minute equaliser in their final group game in Germany.

The Nations League began in in September, splitting 55 nations into four tiers with League A the top tier.

Each league contained four groups and the competition also provides a second opportunity to qualify for the European Championship finals in 2020.