Uefa Nations League: England drawn to face Netherlands in semi-final

Gareth Southgate sat next to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman
England manager Gareth Southgate sat next to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman at the draw in Dublin

England will play the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Uefa Nations League on 6 June 2019 at Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.

Hosts Portugal face Switzerland on 5 June at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

The final will be played on 9 June, with the third-place play-off game taking place the same day.

The winner of the tournament will receive £6.67m in prize money while the fourth placed nation will earn around £4m.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the last four of the Nations League by topping a group containing Croatia and Spain.

Switzerland pipped Belgium to top spot in their group by virtue of their superior head-to-head record, beating them 5-2 in their final game.

European champions Portugal progressed at the expense of Poland and Italy, and the Netherlands qualified with a 90th-minute equaliser in their final group game in Germany.

The Nations League began in in September, splitting 55 nations into four tiers with League A the top tier.

Each league contained four groups and the competition also provides a second opportunity to qualify for the European Championship finals in 2020.

