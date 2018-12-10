Premier League
Everton2Watford2

Everton 2-2 Watford: Lucas Digne's late free-kick rescues point for hosts

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Goodison Park

Lucas Digne
Lucas Digne's first goal in Everton colours rescued a late point for the hosts.

Lucas Digne's injury-time free-kick earned Everton a point and denied Watford what would have been a sweet victory over former manager Marco Silva.

Silva was sacked by Watford last season after an approach by Everton earlier in the campaign and the two clubs are still in dispute over the Portuguese boss.

And Watford were on the brink of a deserved three points until France full-back Digne stepped up to send a perfect free-kick beyond Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster with only seconds left.

Everton received the perfect start when another former Watford man, Richarlison, gave them an early lead - although the goal had a large slice of good fortune as Theo Walcott should have been given offside in the build-up.

Watford were a threat all night and they capped a fine start to the second half with a 63rd-minute leveller when Roberto Pereyra's shot hit the post and rebounded in off Seamus Coleman.

They struck again two minutes later when the outstanding Abdoulaye Doucoure rose above Coleman at the far post to beat Jordan Pickford.

Everton were flat throughout, their display summed up when they were awarded a penalty moments after Doucoure's goal when Christian Kabasele fouled Yerry Mina, only for Foster to save Gylfi Sigurdsson's tame penalty.

Watford were holding on in relative comfort during six minutes of injury time until Digne's crucial last-ditch intervention.

Watford so close to sweet victory

The sight of Watford players slumped on the turf as referee Kevin Friend blew the final whistle summed up the scale of their disappointment.

This game was played out against the backdrop of Silva's eventual departure from Vicarage Road last season, which came after Watford warned off Everton in the strongest terms, after they had made an approach for the man who is now in charge at Goodison Park.

Watford's travelling fans made their displeasure known throughout with Silva the target for some colourful abuse.

And their mood not improved when former striker Richarlison thumped a 15th-minute finish past Foster even though Walcott was clearly offside before Andre Gomes delivered the key pass.

The response of Javi Gracia's side said much about their character as they were a constant threat against a lack-lustre Everton.

It was no surprise when they equalised and they looked to be defending their lead with few alarms, Sigurdsson's penalty and a few scrambles apart, before Digne's fine free-kick.

Watford look well organised under Gracia and Troy Deeney's physical approach, as well as their ability to be first to so many second balls, took them to within seconds of a win few would have begrudged them.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Keane
  • 13MinaBooked at 27mins
  • 12Digne
  • 8André Gomes
  • 17GueyeSubstituted forTosunat 71'minutes
  • 11WalcottSubstituted forLookmanat 66'minutes
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 20BernardSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 66'minutes
  • 30Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 3Baines
  • 5Zouma
  • 14Tosun
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 26Davies
  • 29Calvert-Lewin
  • 31Lookman

Watford

  • 26Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 27KabaseleBooked at 67mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 25Holebas
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20QuinaSubstituted forMariappaat 90+1'minutes
  • 12SemaSubstituted forDeulofeuat 60'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 10SuccessSubstituted forChalobahat 74'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 9Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Gomes
  • 6Mariappa
  • 7Deulofeu
  • 11Masina
  • 14Chalobah
  • 24Wilmot
  • 33Okaka
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
38,400

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 2, Watford 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 2, Watford 2.

Attempt missed. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 2, Watford 2. Lucas Digne (Everton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Hand ball by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

Offside, Watford. Nathaniel Chalobah tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Adrian Mariappa replaces Domingos Quina because of an injury.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Everton).

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gerard Deulofeu.

André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).

Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by José Holebas.

Cenk Tosun (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by André Gomes.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by José Holebas (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Isaac Success.

Offside, Everton. Cenk Tosun tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Idrissa Gueye.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.

Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Success (Watford).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

Penalty saved! Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christian Kabasele (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Everton. Yerry Mina draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Christian Kabasele (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.

