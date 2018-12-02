Arjen Robben: Bayern Munich winger to leave at end of season

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has played in three Champions League finals while at the club

Arjen Robben says he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after 10 years with the German champions.

The Dutch winger, 34, has scored 98 goals in 198 Bundesliga games for Bayern, winning seven league titles and a Champions League trophy.

"I can say that this is my last year and it is good like that," said Robben, who added that he was not retiring.

"The club moves on and I may move on. It is the end of a very good and long period. I won't stop completely yet."

Robben, who played in the 2010 World Cup final as the Netherlands lost to Spain, played for Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid before joining Bayern in 2009.