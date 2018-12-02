FA Cup: Woking the giant-killers of the second round as Swindon Town shocked

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Swindon Town 0-1 Woking highlights

Woking and Barnet guaranteed there will be at least two non-league clubs in the FA Cup third round, with the Cards springing the upset of the second round so far.

The National League South side beat League Two club Swindon Town 1-0 away as Jake Hyde proved the match-winner.

His header early in the second half against the club who released him as a trainee in 2009, booked Woking a third round tie for the first time in 22 years.

National League Barnet, meanwhile, beat fellow non-league club Stockport County 1-0 as Dan Sparkes' early goal proved the difference.

Four other non-league sides will also be in the hat for the third-round draw on Monday as Southport, Wrexham and Solihull Moors all forced replays against league opposition over the weekend.

National League North club Guiseley also take on League One Fleetwood Town on Monday evening (20:00 GMT) in the last tie still to be played.

Woking play their Cards right

Woking have pedigree as FA Cup giant-killers in the past, but you have to go back to 1996 for the last time they reached the third round.

Midfielder Max Kretzschmar described the win at Swindon as "a dream come true".

"It's cliche, but it's something you dream of, getting into the third round," he told BBC Surrey.

Jake Hyde headed Woking's winner at Swindon, the side he began his senior career with

"You know all the big teams come in at that stage, you watch it as a kid and you watch it your whole life and when you come down the divisions as a player in non-league, it's a great achievement.

"We knew they would have more possession as the league side. But from the 70th-minute onwards, I didn't think they were causing us too many problems.

"There were a few scrambles at the end, but we knew if we could get down the wings behind them, we could create a chance and Jake took it.

"We'll take on anyone in the third round. I can't wait."

Honours even in Sunday's other Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton may have been locking horns at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, but that wasn't the only place where Merseyside bragging rights were up for grabs.

As well as the respective women's sides meeting in the Women's Super League, Tranmere and Southport were also contesting an FA Cup second round tie.

It looked to be going to form as League Two Tranmere led through Jonny Smith's first-half strike, but National League North Southport had other ideas.

Bradley Bauress netted one of the goals of the round with a thundering left-foot shot into the roof of Tranmere's net in the second half.

Come full-time, manager Liam Watson was thrilled with the result, but admitted there were also chances for them to win it on the day.

"After the equaliser, I thought we were the stronger side," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"But if you'd have offered me the chance before the game to take them back to our place to a replay, I'd have snapped your hand off, so no complaints.

"I've been at this club a long time and the supporters have got behind us today incredibly well. Financially, for a club like us, the FA Cup is huge and days like this are great."