Cedric Bakambu: DR Congo striker says Chinese Cup win caps 'amazing season'

DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu of Beijing Guoan celebrates after winning the Chinese Cup

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Cedric Bakambu insists lifting the Chinese Cup caps a remarkable season for him and his club, Beijing Guoan.

Bakambu switched from Spanish club Villarreal to the Chinese Super League (CSL) side, in what is understood to be an African transfer record back in March.

The 27-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions for Beijing Guoan who edged e Shandong Luneng on the away goals rule after a 3-3 draw to win the Cup final over the weekend.

Bakambu, who also made seven assists in 28 appearances for the CSL club, is proud to have already secured a piece of silverware in China.

"We did it by winning the Cup final to complete an amazing season," Bakambu told BBC Sport.

"You want to achieve success as a professional footballer and it's a special feeling to celebrate in my first season in China.

"We knew it was going to be tough but the team stood strong with our fans solidly behind us.

"Now we can celebrate a tough season and focus on achieving more in the coming years."

Despite missing seven matches in the CSL, Bakambu scored 19 league goals to finish fourth in the top scorers chart behind Lei Wu (27), Odion Ighalo (21) and Eran Zahavi (20).

His four goals in five matches in the 2018 Chinese Cup matches helped Beijing Guoan to their first success in the competition in 15 years.

Bakambu is the first and only African to receive Spanish La Liga's Player of the Month award.

He played for France at youth levels winning the 2010 European Under-19 Championship on home soil and played as they finished fourth at the 2011 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Colombia.

He switched allegiance to DR Congo in March 2015; he has seven goals in 16 appearances for the Leopards and played at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.