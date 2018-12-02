Spanish La Liga
Girona1Atl Madrid1

Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Catalans deny Atletico chance to go top

Cristhian Stuani
Stuani scored 21 league goals for Girona last season

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga after drawing at Girona.

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani struck the opener from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Jan Oblak, becoming the league's leading goalscorer in the process with 11 for the season.

English youngster Patrick Roberts was lively throughout and it was his pass to Stuani that led to the penalty.

Atletico were on course for a first domestic defeat since 1 September but Jonas Ramalho's own goal denied Girona.

Diego Costa expertly controlled Angel Correa's long ball on the edge of the area but Ramalho turned the ball past his goalkeeper while trying to intercept.

Atletico were lacklustre for large spells although Saul did hit the crossbar in the first half and also forced a great save from Gorka Iraizoz.

Sevilla remain as La Liga leaders but Barcelona can replace them if they avoid defeat against Villarreal in the early evening game.

Line-ups

Girona

  • 13BonoSubstituted forIraizozat 72'minutes
  • 4Ramalho
  • 2Bernardo
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 29Porro
  • 8Pons
  • 23GarcíaSubstituted forFernándezat 83'minutes
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 10García
  • 17RobertsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 66'minutes
  • 7Stuani

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 5Alcalá
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 12Soares de Paulo
  • 19Lozano
  • 22Doumbia
  • 34Fernández

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4AriasSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 74'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 21Hernández
  • 8SaúlBooked at 89mins
  • 6KokeBooked at 41mins
  • 5ParteyBooked at 72mins
  • 14HernándezSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
  • 11Lemar
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 17mins
  • 19Diego CostaBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 10Correa
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 35Montero
  • 43Moya
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
12,104

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).

Pedro Porro (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Jonás Ramalho (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Granell with a cross.

Booking

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Pere Pons (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Aleix García.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jonás Ramalho, Girona. Girona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).

Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleix García (Girona).

Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Offside, Girona. Álex Granell tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a headed pass.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.

Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Santiago Arias.

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.

Booking

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1475235191626
2Sevilla1382325141126
3Atl Madrid146711810825
4Alavés137241713423
5Real Madrid147252219323
6Espanyol146351716121
7Girona145631716121
8Getafe145541511420
9Real Sociedad145451716119
10Real Betis145451417-319
11Levante135352021-118
12Eibar145361519-418
13Celta Vigo144552522317
14Valencia143831111017
15Real Valladolid144551114-317
16Leganés144461418-416
17Villarreal143651314-115
18Ath Bilbao131841420-611
19Rayo Vallecano142481528-1310
20Huesca141491229-177
View full Spanish La Liga table

