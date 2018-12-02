Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Catalans deny Atletico chance to go top

Stuani scored 21 league goals for Girona last season

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga after drawing at Girona.

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani struck the opener from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Jan Oblak, becoming the league's leading goalscorer in the process with 11 for the season.

English youngster Patrick Roberts was lively throughout and it was his pass to Stuani that led to the penalty.

Atletico were on course for a first domestic defeat since 1 September but Jonas Ramalho's own goal denied Girona.

Diego Costa expertly controlled Angel Correa's long ball on the edge of the area but Ramalho turned the ball past his goalkeeper while trying to intercept.

Atletico were lacklustre for large spells although Saul did hit the crossbar in the first half and also forced a great save from Gorka Iraizoz.

Sevilla remain as La Liga leaders but Barcelona can replace them if they avoid defeat against Villarreal in the early evening game.