Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Villarreal0

Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal: Gerard Pique and Carles Alena send champions top

Carles Alena
Carles Alena sealed the win on his fifth substitute appearance in La Liga

Barcelona went top of La Liga - for two hours at least - with victory over struggling Villarreal.

Gerard Pique headed in Ousmane Dembele's right-wing cross for the opening goal.

And youngster Carles Alena scored his first La Liga goal when he chipped the ball over Sergio Asenjo from Lionel Messi's through ball.

Villarreal should have led earlier on, with Gerard Moreno hitting the post after holding off Clement Lenglet.

Barca, who had several players out injured, were far from their best although Messi almost added a third late on.

Sevilla will go back to the top of La Liga if they beat fourth-placed Alaves at 19:45 GMT.

It was only a second win in five games for Barca, while Villarreal remain one place outside the relegation zone with one victory in their past eight games.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15LengletBooked at 18mins
  • 18AlbaBooked at 69mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 11Dembélé
  • 4Rakitic
  • 22VidalSubstituted forAleñáat 70'minutes
  • 7CoutinhoSubstituted forMalcomat 80'minutes
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 14Malcom
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 26Aleñá
  • 27Miranda
  • 30Peña
  • 36Brandáriz

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Gaspar
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 26mins
  • 6RuizBooked at 11mins
  • 16PedrazaBooked at 90mins
  • 30Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forBaccaat 67'minutes
  • 5Cáseres
  • 19CazorlaSubstituted forRabaseda Antolínat 88'minutes
  • 8FornalsBooked at 90mins
  • 7MorenoSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 11Costa
  • 13Fernández
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 22Rabaseda Antolín
  • 28Morlanes
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
73,003

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Booking

Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

Booking

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Raba replaces Santi Cazorla.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0. Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal).

Attempt blocked. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Malcom (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.

Offside, Villarreal. Sergio Asenjo tries a through ball, but Karl Toko Ekambi is caught offside.

Offside, Villarreal. Álvaro González tries a through ball, but Karl Toko Ekambi is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Gerard Moreno.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal).

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Arturo Vidal.

Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Manu Trigueros.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro González (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1484237191828
2Sevilla1483325141127
3Atl Madrid146711810825
4Alavés147341713424
5Real Madrid147252219323
6Espanyol146351716121
7Girona145631716121
8Getafe145541511420
9Real Sociedad145451716119
10Real Betis145451417-319
11Levante135352021-118
12Eibar145361519-418
13Celta Vigo144552522317
14Valencia143831111017
15Real Valladolid144551114-317
16Leganés144461418-416
17Villarreal143561316-314
18Ath Bilbao131841420-611
19Rayo Vallecano142481528-1310
20Huesca141491229-177
View full Spanish La Liga table

