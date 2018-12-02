Match ends, Bordeaux 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Bordeaux 2-2 Paris St-Germain: Champions' 100% Ligue 1 run comes to end
Paris St-Germain dropped points for the first time in Ligue 1 this season and lost Neymar to injury as they drew with Bordeaux.
Neymar volleyed in Dani Alves' cross but later came off with an apparent groin injury.
Jimmy Briand equalised but Kylian Mbappe ran onto Julian Draxler's pass to put PSG ahead again.
Former Cardiff striker Andreas Cornelius headed in a late equaliser to end PSG's 14-game winning league start.
Mbappe immediately held his hamstring and signalled to be replaced after scoring his goal - but he played on for the rest of the game, without appearing to struggle.
PSG midfielder Angel di Maria hit the post and bar either side of the break.
Their 14-game winning start was a record for any of Europe's top five leagues - and they still sit 14 points clear of second-placed Montpellier.
The result happened on the same day as PSV Eindhoven lost their 100% start in the Dutch Eredivisie in the 14th game.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 3PalenciaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forPoundjéat 73'minutes
- 4Koundé
- 25Nascimento de Castro
- 20Sabaly
- 18PlasilSubstituted forKaluat 69'minutes
- 5Passos Santos
- 8KaramohSubstituted forCorneliusat 78'minutes
- 13Sankharé
- 11Kamano
- 7Briand
Substitutes
- 9Cornelius
- 10Kalu
- 12de Preville
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 19Lerager
- 29Poundjé
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4KehrerBooked at 32mins
- 2Thiago Silva
- 34N'Soki
- 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forVerrattiat 67'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 23Draxler
- 14Bernat
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 82'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 57'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Verratti
- 9Cavani
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
- Attendance:
- 40,841
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoit Costil.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
François Kamano (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxime Poundjé with a cross.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maxime Poundjé following a corner.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Andreas Cornelius replaces Yann Karamoh because of an injury.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Yann Karamoh (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Maxime Poundjé replaces Sergi Palencia.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jimmy Briand.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Samuel Kalu replaces Jaroslav Plasil.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Dani Alves.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball following a fast break.
Booking
Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by François Kamano (Bordeaux).
Attempt missed. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by François Kamano.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Yann Karamoh (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.