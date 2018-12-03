Gareth Southgate: World Cup disappointment 'will always be there'
-
- From the section England
Gareth Southgate says that the disappointment of England's World Cup semi-final defeat "will always be there - until we go on and win something".
In a BBC interview with Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, manager Southgate said that the Three Lions "weren't quite ready to win" in Russia.
"We had been on a brilliant journey together," he said.
"Maybe we weren't quite ready to win collectively at that moment but there is a platform for us to build on."
The interview will be aired on Tuesday during Sports Personality 2018: A Great Sporting Year (22:45 GMT, BBC One and iPlayer).
Southgate saw his side through a memorable campaign, which included a first World Cup penalty shootout victory - over Colombia - after a 6-1 group-stage thrashing of Panama, as Tottenham striker Harry Kane became the second England man to win the Golden Boot.
They finished fourth, having been beaten in their semi-final by Croatia after extra-time.
"It was very painful to be so close to a World Cup final," Southgate said.
"But that has to be balanced with the reaction of our supporters at the end, where you just saw a sea of England fans.
"That was so important for us to see the reconnection, there was no antagonism, no recriminations."
England and Southgate's next chance comes in 2019's Nations League finals - and the draw for those takes place on Monday afternoon.
Sports Personality 2018: A Great Sporting Year
- Date:
- Tuesday 4 December 2018, 22:45 GMT
- Coverage:
- Watch on BBC One or iPlayer