Euro 2020 draw: Republic of Ireland manager McCarthy 'happy enough' with draw

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he is "happy enough" with his side's draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in which they will face Switzerland and Denmark in Group D.

Georgia and Gibraltar will be the Republic's other opponents.

"I'm feeling pretty positive about it. I'm thrilled, delighted and honoured and can't wait to get on with the games," said the Republic boss.

"I think we can beat anyone at home when we've got the crowd behind us."

Switzerland have qualified for the past two major tournaments, reaching the last 16 at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and have also reached next June's finals in the inaugural Nations League.

Denmark saw off the Republic in their November 2017 World Cup play-off and the sides drew 0-0 in both of their recent Nations League meetings.

The Republic had initially been drawn in Group C alongside the Netherlands and Germany but were handed a reprieve as the groups already contained two of the 12 host nations for Euro 2020.

"Switzerland have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent years - I watched them in the Nations League and I thought they were excellent," added McCarthy.

"Denmark have been our nemesis. They knocked us out of the World Cup play-offs and finished ahead of us in our Nations League group as well but that's now in the past.

"I'm not saying our group is easier but the Netherlands and Germany would have been a tough ask."

The Euro 2020 qualifiers will take place between March and November 2019, with the winner and runner-up of each group going through directly.