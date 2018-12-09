Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Man City Women edge out Birmingham
Manchester City moved level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win against an in-form Birmingham City.
Forward Georgia Stanway scored the only goal, robbing Blues goalkeeper Hannah Hampton as she dealt with a back-pass and slotting in from an acute angle.
The home side created few genuine chances to add to the lead, although Hampton saved well from Abbie McManus.
Lucy Staniforth's free-kick smacked the bar with the Blues' closest effort.
The presence of England boss Phil Neville for two of the WSL's high-fliers highlighted the quality of the two sides, as did the four and three-match winning runs the respective sides brought into the game.
Birmingham's defensive record has been their strength, with just eight league goals conceded this season, and it took a goalkeeping slip-up from the inexperienced Hampton, just 18-years-old, to hand City a route to goal.
That said, it was the only mistake of an otherwise composed display as City were frustrated in their bid for a second goal.
Blues boss Marc Skinner, who became a father in midweek, saw his side hold possession well but did not get into the final third enough, with England international Staniforth creating their best moments.
However, City were more threatening and, having gained the early lead, were able to contain Birmingham to maintain their unbeaten WSL record in this campaign.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24WalshBooked at 17mins
- 25WullaertSubstituted forBeckieat 79'minutes
- 12StanwayBooked at 90mins
- 19WeirSubstituted forEmslieat 60'minutes
- 17ParrisSubstituted forBonnerat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 4Bonner
- 9Bremer
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
- 22Emslie
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 23Scott
- 25Mannion
- 3Sargeant
- 6Harrop
- 7Arthur
- 4LaddSubstituted forScofieldat 87'minutes
- 11Quinn
- 37Staniforth
- 14FollisSubstituted forMaylingat 74'minutes
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 8Mayling
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
- 30Berger
- Attendance:
- 1,157
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connie Scofield with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Connie Scofield (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.
Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Gemma Bonner replaces Nikita Parris.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Hand ball by Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Connie Scofield replaces Hayley Ladd.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women).
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.
Attempt blocked. Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Tessa Wullaert.
Delay in match Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Delay in match Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Mayling replaces Emma Follis because of an injury.
Delay in match Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross.
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Arthur.