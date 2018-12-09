Man City Women edge out Birmingham

Blues' teenage goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was at fault for Man City's goal but was otherwise impressive

Manchester City moved level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win against an in-form Birmingham City.

Forward Georgia Stanway scored the only goal, robbing Blues goalkeeper Hannah Hampton as she dealt with a back-pass and slotting in from an acute angle.

The home side created few genuine chances to add to the lead, although Hampton saved well from Abbie McManus.

Lucy Staniforth's free-kick smacked the bar with the Blues' closest effort.

The presence of England boss Phil Neville for two of the WSL's high-fliers highlighted the quality of the two sides, as did the four and three-match winning runs the respective sides brought into the game.

Birmingham's defensive record has been their strength, with just eight league goals conceded this season, and it took a goalkeeping slip-up from the inexperienced Hampton, just 18-years-old, to hand City a route to goal.

That said, it was the only mistake of an otherwise composed display as City were frustrated in their bid for a second goal.

Blues boss Marc Skinner, who became a father in midweek, saw his side hold possession well but did not get into the final third enough, with England international Staniforth creating their best moments.

However, City were more threatening and, having gained the early lead, were able to contain Birmingham to maintain their unbeaten WSL record in this campaign.