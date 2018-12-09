The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women0Chelsea Women4

Brighton 0-4 Chelsea: Late surge ends Brighton fight in WSL

Chelsea kept themselves on the heels of joint Women's Super League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City with a 4-0 win against a stubborn Brighton side.

The scoreline did not tell the story of the game, as the reigning champions had to wait until 65 minutes for Magdalena Eriksson to get the breakthrough.

Substitute Beth England doubled the lead with a header four minutes later before Ji So-Yun fired in the third.

England grabbed her second in stoppage time as Brighton folded late on.

A fifth straight league win moves Chelsea up to third in the table, five points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, it has been a tough season for Hope Powell's Albion side and, despite a show of commitment and spirit for more than an hour, it was a familiar story in terms of the result as they fell to a fourth consecutive WSL defeat.

The home side had their chances, with Aileen Whelan sending a header drifting wide and Ellie Brazil hitting the post from a narrow angle with the game goalless.

Chelsea lacked some of their sharpness up front without absent striker Fran Kirby, and it took the introduction of England to spark their attacking threat.

Once the goal came, having already seen Ji and Sophie Ingle hit the crossbar on separate occasions, the Blues took full control to leave Brighton second bottom with just four points.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Hourihan
  • 8Barton
  • 6Rafferty
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forBuetat 64'minutes
  • 12PeplowSubstituted forBrettat 80'minutes
  • 15Green
  • 23Le Tissier
  • 7Whelan
  • 9Umotong

Substitutes

  • 4Buet
  • 10Natkiel
  • 13Gillett
  • 14Legg
  • 18Brett
  • 21Simpkins

Chelsea Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16ErikssonBooked at 59mins
  • 20Andersson
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forEnglandat 59'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 23BachmannSubstituted forCarterat 70'minutes
  • 10Ji
  • 8CarneySubstituted forRileyat 67'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 11Riley
  • 15England
  • 17Engman
  • 21Cooper
  • 25Bailey
  • 28Telford
Attendance:
733

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away13
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4.

Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Laura Rafferty (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Ali Riley (Chelsea FC Women).

Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ali Riley.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women).

Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Jodie Brett replaces Chloe Peplow because of an injury.

Delay in match Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 3. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Riley.

Offside, Chelsea FC Women. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Jonna Andersson is caught offside.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons.

Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.

Attempt saved. Ali Riley (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jessica Carter.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Jessica Carter replaces Ramona Bachmann.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 2. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Riley.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ali Riley replaces Karen Carney.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karen Carney with a cross following a set piece situation.

Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Buet replaces Ellie Brazil.

Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a through ball.

Hand ball by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Beth England replaces Drew Spence.

Booking

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).

Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109014273527
2Man City Women118303362727
3Chelsea Women116411551022
4B'ham City Women11713148622
5Reading Women115331713418
6West Ham Women115151619-316
7Bristol City Women10424914-514
8Liverpool Women11317819-1110
9Everton Ladies10127720-135
10Brighton Women11119728-214
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
View full The FA Women's Super League table

