Brighton 0-4 Chelsea: Late surge ends Brighton fight in WSL

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was Messi-esque by Cuthbert'

Chelsea kept themselves on the heels of joint Women's Super League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City with a 4-0 win against a stubborn Brighton side.

The scoreline did not tell the story of the game, as the reigning champions had to wait until 65 minutes for Magdalena Eriksson to get the breakthrough.

Substitute Beth England doubled the lead with a header four minutes later before Ji So-Yun fired in the third.

England grabbed her second in stoppage time as Brighton folded late on.

A fifth straight league win moves Chelsea up to third in the table, five points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, it has been a tough season for Hope Powell's Albion side and, despite a show of commitment and spirit for more than an hour, it was a familiar story in terms of the result as they fell to a fourth consecutive WSL defeat.

The home side had their chances, with Aileen Whelan sending a header drifting wide and Ellie Brazil hitting the post from a narrow angle with the game goalless.

Chelsea lacked some of their sharpness up front without absent striker Fran Kirby, and it took the introduction of England to spark their attacking threat.

Once the goal came, having already seen Ji and Sophie Ingle hit the crossbar on separate occasions, the Blues took full control to leave Brighton second bottom with just four points.