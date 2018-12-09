Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4.
Brighton 0-4 Chelsea: Late surge ends Brighton fight in WSL
-
- From the section Football
Chelsea kept themselves on the heels of joint Women's Super League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City with a 4-0 win against a stubborn Brighton side.
The scoreline did not tell the story of the game, as the reigning champions had to wait until 65 minutes for Magdalena Eriksson to get the breakthrough.
Substitute Beth England doubled the lead with a header four minutes later before Ji So-Yun fired in the third.
England grabbed her second in stoppage time as Brighton folded late on.
A fifth straight league win moves Chelsea up to third in the table, five points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.
However, it has been a tough season for Hope Powell's Albion side and, despite a show of commitment and spirit for more than an hour, it was a familiar story in terms of the result as they fell to a fourth consecutive WSL defeat.
The home side had their chances, with Aileen Whelan sending a header drifting wide and Ellie Brazil hitting the post from a narrow angle with the game goalless.
Chelsea lacked some of their sharpness up front without absent striker Fran Kirby, and it took the introduction of England to spark their attacking threat.
Once the goal came, having already seen Ji and Sophie Ingle hit the crossbar on separate occasions, the Blues took full control to leave Brighton second bottom with just four points.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 8Barton
- 6Rafferty
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 16BrazilSubstituted forBuetat 64'minutes
- 12PeplowSubstituted forBrettat 80'minutes
- 15Green
- 23Le Tissier
- 7Whelan
- 9Umotong
Substitutes
- 4Buet
- 10Natkiel
- 13Gillett
- 14Legg
- 18Brett
- 21Simpkins
Chelsea Women
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16ErikssonBooked at 59mins
- 20Andersson
- 24SpenceSubstituted forEnglandat 59'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 23BachmannSubstituted forCarterat 70'minutes
- 10Ji
- 8CarneySubstituted forRileyat 67'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 11Riley
- 15England
- 17Engman
- 21Cooper
- 25Bailey
- 28Telford
- Attendance:
- 733
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4.
Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Rafferty (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 4. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Ali Riley (Chelsea FC Women).
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ali Riley.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women).
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Jodie Brett replaces Chloe Peplow because of an injury.
Delay in match Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 3. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Riley.
Offside, Chelsea FC Women. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Jonna Andersson is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.
Attempt saved. Ali Riley (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jessica Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Jessica Carter replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 2. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Riley.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ali Riley replaces Karen Carney.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karen Carney with a cross following a set piece situation.
Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Buet replaces Ellie Brazil.
Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a through ball.
Hand ball by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Beth England replaces Drew Spence.
Booking
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).
Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.