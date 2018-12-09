Dundee 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side held by ten men at Dens

Dundee striker Kenny Miller scores against his former club Rangers

Ten-man Dundee moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after holding out for a draw against Rangers.

Steven Gerrard's side missed the opportunity to draw level with leaders Celtic, but did move past Kilmarnock and into second place.

Dundee took the lead through former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, who didn't celebrate.

Andy Halliday equalised direct from a free-kick awarded after Nathan Ralph was sent off.

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty had a first-half effort ruled out for offside, after he converted Ryan Kent's cutback only to be judged by the assistant referee to be offside.

Dundee's point saw them extend their unbeaten run to four games under the influence of new manager Jim McIntyre and move off the bottom for the first time since the beginning of September.

Rangers have taken only one point from six since moving top of the league last weekend.

Dundee defence makes point

Miller provided the home side with a platform to build on, darting between Rangers' sluggish centre-backs to reach a long ball forward and then clip a shot past Allan McGregor.

The Dundee striker pointedly refused to celebrate scoring against his former side, but his goal highlighted the chance managers take with squad rotation.

Connor Goldson partnered Gareth McAuley in central defence against Aberdeen in midweek, but Gerrard opted on this occasion to pair him with Joe Worrall, and the latter afternoon was encapsulated when he kicked a straightforward pass out of play.

In contrast, Dundee's defenders were alert, well-organised and resolute. They had to be, after Ralph was sent off by referee Alan Muir for a tackle on Daniel Candeias on the edge of the area that saw him catch the Rangers winger on the ankle with his studs up.

The referee later told McIntyre the dismissal was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Halliday swept the free-kick into the top corner with polished technique and Rangers were briefly energised - culminating in Lafferty's effort being ruled out from Kent's cutback.

Yet Dundee were never swamped and defender Cammy Kerr was typical of the home side's guts and determination. Lining up deep and narrow after the break, Dundee defended their penalty area rigorously, limiting Rangers to sideways passes far from goal and crosses that were dealt with comfortably.

Even when the visitors did break through, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton was seldom troubled. When the ball broke to Lafferty inside the area late on, Kerr slid in with a timely challenge before he could shoot.

Afterwards, the defender thumped the turf with his fist. It was a hard-earned point, but Dundee deserved it.

Kyle Lafferty's effort was ruled offside with the score 1-1

'McIntyre's influence clear against distracted Rangers' - analysis

To play in excess of 70 minutes with just 10 men against one of the strongest teams in the league gives an indication of the mental strength McIntyre has instilled in his players in a short period of time.

Yes, they only moved off the bottom on goal difference but, on this performance, they may not be there for too long.

Rangers dominated possession and territory and were undoubtedly dealt a raw deal when Lafferty's effort was wrongly ruled out for offside. Gerrard made six changes to the side that lost at home to Aberdeen but they should still have had more than enough quality to secure the win that would have taken them level at the top with Celtic.

Rangers may have had one eye on their midweek trip to Vienna to face Rapid as they seek to continue their European adventure into the New Year.

But they cannot afford many more matches like this if they are to somehow wrestle the Premiership flag away from their fierce rivals.