Irish Premiership: Lurgan Blues sign defender Sharkey

Seamus Sharkey will have to wait until next month for his Glenavon debut

Former Sligo Rovers and Derry City defender Seamus Sharkey has joined Glenavon on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 28-year-old, who left Sligo last month, will be available to play for the Lurgan Blues from January.

Glenavon have currently only two fit central defenders after Simon Kelly's departure before the season started and a long-term injury to Andrew Doyle.

"He's a good player who should bring a bit of experience and add to us," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

Hamilton added that he was "delighted" to bring in Sharkey, who has also played for Limerick.

Glenavon conceded three goals on Saturday in a home draw with Institute which keeps them third in the standings.