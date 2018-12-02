George Kweku Davies: Sierra Leone forward flying high in Latvia

Sierra Leone international George Kweku Davies

Sierra Leone international George Kweku Davies says he hopes his success in Latvia this season will be a "stepping stone" in his career.

The 22-year old forward helped Riga FC to win the Latvian league and cup double last month.

"I'm delighted to win the first league and cup titles of my professional career," Davies told BBC Sport.

"I want to win more trophies and play for big European clubs.

"It was a dream come true to win a league title and I hope this will be a stepping stone in my career," Davies said.

Riga FC have now qualified to play in next year's Uefa Champions League qualifying stages and Davies' eyes are now fixed on playing in that competition with Riga FC if his loan agreement - which has ended - is extended.

The former Sierra Leone youth international joined Riga FC on a season-long loan from Austrian top flight league club SKN St. Polten.

"My aim, like every other footballer, is to play the Uefa Champions League, so we'll see what will happen with my loan agreement," Davies added

Davies' career started with local club FC Johansen at both youth and senior levels before moving to the Right To Play Academy in Ghana and later enrolled at Manchester City's youth system.

He joined the youth team of German second tier league club Greuther Furth in August 2014 and subsequently signed a five-year professional contract with the team later that same year.

Davies went on loan to Austrian top flight league side Floridsdorfer in January 2017 and was sold six months later to his current parent club SKN St. Polten.

He participated in several international youth tournaments with FC Johansen and won the 2011 Swiss U-16 Cup where they beat Liverpool in the final courtesy of his goal, to finish as the tournament's top goal-scorer.

Davies, a regular in the Leone Stars side, made his full international debut against Tunisia in June 2013 in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.