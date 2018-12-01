River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores final in Madrid

Media playback is not supported on this device Football final postponed after team bus attack

Argentine side River Plate have refused to play the postponed second leg of their Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors in Madrid.

The derby between the Buenos Aires clubs was twice postponed last weekend, following an attack on the Boca team bus by River Plate fans.

The match was moved more than 6,000 miles away to the Bernabeu in Madrid and was due to be played on 9 December.

But River Plate said it was "incomprehensible" to play it in Spain.

The club said moving the final of the Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - to Spain "distorts the competition" and "denied unjustifiably" the spectators who had attended the original match.

"Argentine football as a whole and the Argentine Football Association cannot and should not allow a handful of violent [fans] to impede the development of the Superclasico in our country," it said.

The first leg ended 2-2 but before the return fixture an attack left a number of players, including Boca's former Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez, reportedly suffering from dizziness and vomiting and requiring treatment from club doctors.