Three sent off as Glentoran draw 2-2 with Crusaders

Players and officials got involved in heated exchanges on the touchline

Three players were sent off in the first half as Glentoran drew 2-2 at home to Irish Premiership champions Crusaders in a fiery Belfast derby.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis, doing the game as part of an IFA exchange scheme, dismissed Crues defender Kyle Owens for two yellow card offences.

Then, when a mass brawl developed, Rory Patterson of Crusaders and Glentoran's John McGuigan were also dismissed.

The melee came after a tackle by Glens' Marcus Kane on Paul Heatley.

Officials from both clubs were unhappy with the 33-year-old referee Treimanis.

But they could face further punishment when Irish Football Association disciplinary chiefs investigate the unseemly scenes which happened just before half-time.

Kyle Owens was the first player sent off at the Oval

"Our physio was punched in the melee but I'm not sure who by," claimed Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall after the match.

"When you bring referees in from different countries they are not used to our culture and it is difficult for them - that was evident from start to finish.

"It was disappointing for both sides.

"I thought we were better than Crusaders in the first half especially, but if you had have offered me a draw before the game I would have been happy with it."