Irish Premiership: Ballymena beat Linfield to take over at top

Kofi Balmer and Andrew Waterworth in aerial action at the Showgrounds
Second-half goals by Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar gave Ballymena United a thrilling 2-1 over Linfield which puts them top of the Irish Premiership.

Linfield, the overnight leaders, scored an early goal through striker Andrew Waterworth, but Ballymena hit back for a club record ninth win in a row.

United are two points ahead of Linfield with Glenavon a further point back after their draw with Institute.

Cliftonville beat Dungannon 5-1 while Ards drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint.

Glentoran drew 2-2 with Crusaders at the Oval in a game which saw three players sent-off in a drama-filled game.

Danske Bank Premiership
Ards1-1Warrenpoint Town
Ballymena United2-1Linfield
Cliftonville5-1Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon3-3Institute
Glentoran2-2Crusaders
Bluefin Sport Championship
Dergview1-1Larne
Dundela2-4Ballyclare Comrades
H&W Welders1-2Limavady United
Knockbreda1-2Ballinamallard United
Portadown0-2Carrick Rangers
PSNI3-1Loughgall

