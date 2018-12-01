Irish Premiership: Ballymena beat Linfield to take over at top

Kofi Balmer and Andrew Waterworth in aerial action at the Showgrounds

Second-half goals by Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar gave Ballymena United a thrilling 2-1 over Linfield which puts them top of the Irish Premiership.

Linfield, the overnight leaders, scored an early goal through striker Andrew Waterworth, but Ballymena hit back for a club record ninth win in a row.

United are two points ahead of Linfield with Glenavon a further point back after their draw with Institute.

Cliftonville beat Dungannon 5-1 while Ards drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint.

Glentoran drew 2-2 with Crusaders at the Oval in a game which saw three players sent-off in a drama-filled game.

Danske Bank Premiership Ards 1-1 Warrenpoint Town Ballymena United 2-1 Linfield Cliftonville 5-1 Dungannon Swifts Glenavon 3-3 Institute Glentoran 2-2 Crusaders