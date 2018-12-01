Irish Premiership: Ballymena beat Linfield to take over at top
-
- From the section Irish
Second-half goals by Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar gave Ballymena United a thrilling 2-1 over Linfield which puts them top of the Irish Premiership.
Linfield, the overnight leaders, scored an early goal through striker Andrew Waterworth, but Ballymena hit back for a club record ninth win in a row.
United are two points ahead of Linfield with Glenavon a further point back after their draw with Institute.
Cliftonville beat Dungannon 5-1 while Ards drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint.
Glentoran drew 2-2 with Crusaders at the Oval in a game which saw three players sent-off in a drama-filled game.
|Danske Bank Premiership
|Ards
|1-1
|Warrenpoint Town
|Ballymena United
|2-1
|Linfield
|Cliftonville
|5-1
|Dungannon Swifts
|Glenavon
|3-3
|Institute
|Glentoran
|2-2
|Crusaders
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Dergview
|1-1
|Larne
|Dundela
|2-4
|Ballyclare Comrades
|H&W Welders
|1-2
|Limavady United
|Knockbreda
|1-2
|Ballinamallard United
|Portadown
|0-2
|Carrick Rangers
|PSNI
|3-1
|Loughgall