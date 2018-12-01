Leicester v Watford: Fans thanked for Srivaddhanaprabha banners

Watford fans hold aloft their banner at Leicester
Watford fans' GoFundMe page far surpassed it's £800 target for the banners

Watford fans were given free food and drink at Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester after displaying a banner dedicated to the club's late owner.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in October.

The 1881 Movement raised £2,545 for two banners, one of which read: "Thank you Vichai for allowing us all to dream."

Srivaddhanaprabha took control of City in 2010 and oversaw the club's 5,000-1 Premier League win in 2016.

A second banner remembered the four other victims of the crash on 27 October - Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer.

The 1881 Movement said on Twitter: "As a thank you from @LCFC vice chairman Aiywatt (Vichai Son) for our banners, all food and drink are free. Compliments of the Vichai family. Amazing."

Having surpassed their original £800 target for the banners, the Watford fan group said it will be donating the surplus funds to the Foxes Foundation - recently renamed The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation - which helps people in need in the Leicester area.

