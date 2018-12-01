FA Cup second round: Non-league Halifax and Maidstone knocked out

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Peterborough United 2-2 Bradford City highlights

Non-league sides Halifax and Maidstone were knocked out of the FA Cup on a second-round day devoid of shocks.

The Shaymen fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's early kick-off against League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

Maidstone, who had beaten League Two Macclesfield in the first round, fell to a 2-0 home defeat by fourth-tier Oldham, Peter Clarke and Chris O'Grady getting the goals.

Accrington boss John Coleman and assistant Jimmy Bell celebrated their 1,000th game in management with a victory, as their Stanley side overcame League Two Cheltenham.

Elsewhere, League One's bottom club Bradford completed the comeback of the day to secure a replay against Peterborough.

The Bantams were 2-0 down with just six minutes to play but goals from Kelvin Mellor and Luca Colville ensured the two teams will have to meet again at Valley Parade.

There is one tie still to be played on Saturday, with Wrexham hosting Newport at 20:00 GMT.

Home discomforts

The game between Bradford and Peterborough was one of five all-League One ties to be played on Saturday.

Doncaster, Barnsley and Oxford registered away wins at Charlton, Southend and Plymouth respectively, while Walsall drew 1-1 with Sunderland in the other match.

Those results meant that Stanley's win over the Robins and Lincoln's 2-0 victory against fellow League Two side Carlisle are the only two of the 11 second-round ties played so far to be won by the home team.

There are eight further ties to be played on Sunday, before the second round concludes with National league North Guiseley's home match against League One Fleetwood on Monday (20:00 GMT).

The draw for the third round, when Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition, takes place earlier on the same day, at 19:30 GMT.